Global developments
US Sep CPI came in higher than expected at 5.4% YoY and 0.4% MoM. US inflation expectations have risen across the curve as many market participants now feel that inflation may not be as transitory as was believed earlier. US 2y real rate is now back to -2.50%. Longer-term yields have come off despite a surge in inflation expectations, on growth concerns. The yield curve has flattened as a result.
The FOMC minutes reinforced the belief that tapering would be gradual and that asset purchases would end over 8-9 months, at a pace of about USD 15bn a month.
The dollar weakened across the board on drop-in short-term real rates.
US September PPI and jobless claims data are due today.
Domestic developments
Equities
Drop-in long-term yields resulted in the Nasdaq being the best performer among US equity indices. Asian equities are up.
Bonds
The bond markets saw a relief rally after the post-policy sell-off on comforting domestic CPI data and lower US Treasury yields. Yields dropped 2-4bps across the curve with the yield on benchmark 10y ending at 6.32%. 3y and 5y OIS dropped 5bps and 8bps respectively to end at 4.94% and 5.44%
USD/INR
We saw two-way price action in USD/INR yesterday but there are signs of volatility dampening. Weaker Dollar, stalling crude rally, upbeat sentiment in domestic stocks should bring some respite to the Rupee. 1y forward yield ended at 4.46% yesterday while 3m Atmf vols ended at 5.05%
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover at the current level. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50 The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, gathering strength for the next push higher. The US dollar licks hotter US inflation-inflicted wounds amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.3650, Brexit back in vogue
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.3650, under demand from both a Brexit and a central bank input. Rates are expected to be raised imminently by the Bank of England and medicines arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
Gold corrects from one-month tops amid bets for earlier Fed rate hike
Gold witnessed some selling during the Asian session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong rally to the highest level in about a month. Bulls now wait for a sustained move beyond the 100/200-day SMA confluence hurdle.
Litecoin needs to clear one hurdle for 30% ascent
Litecoin price has been consolidating below a stiff resistance barrier for 36 days. However, LTC seems to have mustered up the strength and is attempting to cross this hurdle and trigger a new uptrend. If LTC breaks below $163.89 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US September CPI: Inflation supports a November taper
Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.