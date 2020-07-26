The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD over-popoulated positioning at critical weekly resistance

- Since the start of the month EUR/USD has rallied around 4% to a key resistance structure.
- Bears will seek out the support levels for possible shorting opportunities as posting sizing balloon to record levels.
Analysts at TD Securities explained that we have seen significant increases in JPY, CHF, EUR, and AUD and a drop GBP. The following chart plots these levels in the 12m percentile context versus the gap from our tactical valuation models:
It shows AUD, SEK, NZD, and EUR are over-populated and expensive, while GBP, CAD, and NOK are cleaner.
There have been a number of inputs into the euro's recent advance across the board, but in the main, it is a political rally.
There is growing speculation that the Republicans are on course to lose the White House. Meanwhile, we are seeing cohesion in the euro project between members nations.
Looking to the charts, measured to this week’s high, since the start of the month EUR/USD has rallied around 4%, as noted by analysts at Rabobank.
The size of this month’s trading range is not far short of that demonstrated in the whole of H2 last year.
When looking at the move, we can see that the price made a double bottom and filled on the wick in an advance to new resistance structure:
Monthly chart
What we now need to know is whether this is a rally that has run out of steam and overstretched, and if so, where the shorting opportunity might arise.
Conversely, if the bulls are not done yet, then where the next long opportunity might arise.
On the weekly chart, we can see from where the price too off from, stalling momentarily in its advance at structure looking left:
Weekly chart
In the daily chart, there are no signs of exhaustion:
However, price has run into a weekly resistance:
The 4 HR chart offers support structure on the way to two key final levels of support:
The daily chart, again, offers an interim target as being the 61.8% Fibonacci of the current impulse:
On a medium-term view, Analysts at Rabobank have revised their EUR/USD forecasts higher and now see EUR/USD trading in the 1.15/1.16 area on a 1 and 3-month view.
On the anticipation that risk appetite will be reeled in in the coming months and that the USD will remain a primary safe haven, we see a dip lower towards the 1.12 area on a 6-month view.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
