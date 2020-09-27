S&P 500 Index Weekly Forecast: Stimulus, US politics and NFP in the mix, consolidation expected on the chart

- S&P500 survives the test of correction territory as Democrats keep hopes of stimulus alive.
- The clock is clicking for a pre-election relief legislation.
- Technically, 3200 could hold the test of time and force the index into consolidation and a reverse H&S.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.6% last week, marking its fourth consecutive weekly drop and its longest weekly losing streak in a year.
The S&P is now down 8% from the record high reached Sept. 2 and was down by as much as 11% at Thursday's intraday low.
Last week, the index was marking a brief trip into correction territory but it hasn't closed at or beyond the 10% threshold that marks an official correction.
As for individual sectors, the energy sector had the largest percentage drop last week, down 8.6%, followed by a 4.6% slide in materials and a 4.2% decline in financials.
The technology sector remained an outlier as stocks improved amid increased demand during the pandemic.
Fears of a slowing economy and a defunct US fiscal stimulus plan have sparked an almost month-long rout.
Investors, all of a sudden, find themselves with depleting fuel repositories to keep the Fed's balance sheet expansion rally burning.
Fed's warnings of a lengthy recovery
To add insult to injury, the final full week of the month was brimful of Federal Reserve officials expressing their concerns of the spread of the virus and warnings of a lengthy recovery.
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago chief Charles Evans warned Thursday that a failure to restore government support during the coronavirus pandemic will bring considerable pain to the economy.
Reduced unemployment insurance benefits and pullbacks in other aid “will test the true resiliency of the U.S. economy,” Evans said.
With the window to strike a deal closing, Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, also expressed that a failure to follow up on the success of the CARES Act could cause deep economic devastation.
If people start to run through it what resources they have, they're they're at risk of losing their homes or having to move out of the place they're renting, maybe move back in with family, and those things are not necessarily good for controlling the spread of the virus,
Powell said.
The CARES Act really did a lot of good in putting money in people's hands and keeping them in their homes and keeping them spending, keeping them in one piece. Going forward, more of that may be needed.
The clock is ticking down towards the November 3rd presidential election day and Republicans and Democrats have just a handful of weeks to work out a new bill if they want to pass it ahead of the election.
Democrats to table a new proposal for a fresh relief package
However, stocks may get a boost to start the week considering the Democrats are planning to table a new proposal for a fresh relief package this week.
Although the House is scheduled to go on recess on 2 October to allow lawmakers to focus on the elections, Pelosi has said the chamber will remain in session until a bill has been agreed.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she is willing to reopen negotiations with the White House but the latest draft remains in a financial region Republicans have so far been unwilling to contemplate.
Democrats have lowered their expectations from the $3 trillion laid out in the HEROES Act.
Pelosi has consistently pointed out that the Democrats have offered to meet the Republicans halfway and the latest package is expected to be worth around $2.4 trillion in total.
However, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have said the White House cannot consider such an amount.
The content of the proposal may ultimately be the key to unlocking the process above the terms of the eventual spend.
If, on the other hand, the prospect of for pre-election relief legislation starts to disappear over the horizon, stocks will surely struggle to retain the traction they started to make on Friday.
Nonfarm Payrolls in focus
Looking ahead for the week, US Nonfarm Payrolls will be up there as one of the main events.
Payrolls probably rose fairly strongly by pre-COVID standards, but with the pace slowing again, and the level still down around 11mn since February,
analysts at TD Securities explained.
We are assuming a 200k decline in government payrolls, due largely to weak education hiring at the start of the school year. More positively, the initial manufacturing survey data for September point to another solid ISM reading.
SP500 technical analysis
Last week's projection:
As illustrated in last week's analysis above, 3200 was a level that was expected to be reached.
The chart below shows that the level was good:
For the week ahead, a reverse head and shoulders could be in the making on the daily chart:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears retain control amid persistent risk aversion
The EUR/USD pair extended its weekly decline to 1.1611 on Friday, as demand for the greenback prevailed despite mixed US data. European governments are imposing restrictions amid resurgent coronavirus cases.
GBP/USD: Battle around 1.2700 will likely be won by bears
The GBP/USD pair closed a third consecutive day unchanged around 1.2740 last Friday, as the Pound found support in Brexit-related headline. The UK and the EU will resume Brexit trade talks next Tuesday.
Gold: Melts into next week with lower levels in sight
The precious metals complex has been hampered by the persistent greenback strength. Since the price broke the triangle pattern on the chart the price hasn't looked back even once. There was a small glimmer of hope when the price ...
Macro as september winds down
The dollar began September extending its losses, but reversed higher and is winding down the month at its best levels against the euro and sterling in a couple of months. The CAD and AUD have approached last month's lows.
WTI moves back to flat and once again trades above $40 per barrel
It has been a mixed Friday for WTI as the price is moving sideways heading into the weekend. All of the excitement was last week when the OPEC+ JMMC decided to keep output levels at their current rate until December.