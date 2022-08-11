USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the pair is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards to reach 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, rebound from it, and then resume moving upwards to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume falling to return to 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume trading upwards only after rebounding from 5/8 in the H4 chart.
