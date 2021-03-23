Outlook and current trends
Outlook. After a strong recovery in 2020, growth has slowed in early 2021. We look for GDPgrowth to moderate further during the year on policy tightening and lower growth in global goods demand. We look for a bounce in March PMI following strong goods consumption in US in Q1. Slowing credit growth, a shift from goods to service driven growth on export markets and a fading ‘catch-up’ effect mean fewer tailwinds to growth. We believe the majority of the CNY appreciation vs. USD is behind us but look for further strengthening vs. EUR
China today
Growth.After a strong growth rebound during 2020 PMI’spoint to a peak in the cycle supported by slowing creditgrowth. Copperprices re-accelerated in early 2021 signalling still strong demand, but supply constraints and low inventories also play a role.
Inflation. CPI is still in def lationterritory asconsumer prices fell 0.2% y/y in February. PPI inf lation has moved higher but monetary tightening should cool commodity price inf lation.
Monetary policy.Rateshave been on hold for the past few quarters but de facto policy has tightened. However, financial tightening has slowed lately according to our FCI indicator.
CNY.The yuanappreciation vs. the USD has come to a halt as the relative economic strength is shifting back towards the US.
Stock markets. Stockshave corrected lower as retail investors have been.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
American electric vehicle Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk.
Shallow XAU/USD rebound fails to convince bulls
XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Wednesday. USD starts to gather strength as 10-year US T-bond yield turns north. Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a bearish bias.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.