Mid-afternoon market update: Dow tumbles over 100 points, Flexion Therapeutics shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.37% to 34,617.17 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 34,617.14. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.26% to 4,379.88.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,204,370 cases with around 733,570 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,971,600 confirmed cases and 450,810 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,575,820 COVID-19 cases with 601,040 deaths. In total, there were at least 238,714,960 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 4,868,700 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Materials shares surged 0.3% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Century Aluminum Company CENX +13.45% (Get Free Alerts for CENX), up 14%, and Resolute Forest Products Inc. RFP +7.95% (Get Free Alerts for RFP), up 9%.
In trading on Monday, utilities shares tumbled 1.5%.
Top Headline
Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN +7.77% agreed to acquire Adamas Pharmaceuticals ADMS +75.05% for $9.10 per share, or $450 million.
The deal consideration includes $8.10 per share in cash ($400 million) and two non-tradable contingent value rights (CVR) collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash.
Equities Trading UP
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX +93.86% shares shot up 98% to $36.06. The FDA removed the full clinical hold on Protagonist Therapeutics’ rusfertide clinical studies. Northland Capital Markets upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADMS +75.05% got a boost, shooting 75% to $8.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire Adamas Pharmaceuticals for $9.10 per share, or $450 million.
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. FLXN +58.65% shares were also up, gaining 60% to $9.20. Pacira BioSciences agreed to acquire Flexion Therapeutics for $8.50 per share in cash, plus one contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $8.00 per share in cash.
Equities Trading DOWN
Hyliion Holdings Corp. HYLN +9.46% shares tumbled 12% to $6.91 after UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $14 to $5.
Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR +13.51% were down 13% to $4.8550 after jumping around 45% on Friday.
Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR +22.18% was down, falling 22% to $6.16.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $80.55, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,755.60.
Silver traded down 0.3% Monday to $22.63 while copper rose 2% to $4.3605.
Euro zone
European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.05%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.63%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 0.46%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 dropped 0.05%, French CAC 40 rose 0.16% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.72%.
Italy’s industrial production fell 0.2% from a month ago in August versus a revised 1% growth in the previous month.
Economics
There were no major US economic releases Monday.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes as market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16 but off the lows as US stocks advance and closed bond markets provide some calm. Concerns about energy costs, disappointing US jobs figures and uncertainty about fiscal policy weighed on sentiment earlier. The ECB's Lane seems reluctant to act to battle inflation.
GBP/USD trades higher amid hawkish BOE comments, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36 after BOE officials suggested rate hikes may come soon to battle rising inflation. The EU and the UK are set to clash over the Northern Irish protocol, a lingering Brexit issue.
Gold: Bulls hold the fort at daily support, $1,790 eyed
The price of gold on Monday was consolidating at daily support between a low of $1,750.24 and a high of $1,761.09. Inflation and consumer spending data is going to be critical for the days ahead leading into the Federal Reserve.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu breaks out, targets $0.000045
Shiba Inu price consolidates, digests the prior week's rally, and continues to breakout higher. Likelihood of a deeper retracement to increase if buying interest declines. The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.
'Xi Thought' and its impact on the corporate West
The Wall Street Journal has reported that ''Chinese President Xi Jinping is zeroing in on the ties that China’s state banks and other financial stalwarts have developed with big private-sector players, expanding his push to curb capitalist forces in the economy.''