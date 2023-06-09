GBP/USD offical break is located at 1.2588 to target 1.2721. To challenge 1.2588 and break, GBP/USD must hold above 1.2515, 1.2551, 1.2471 and 1.2441. Overall longs are safe above GBP/USD 1.2350.
For next week, GBP/USD overbought begins at 1.2550's. A lower GBP/USD allows another shot at longs. The bottom below 1.2441 is located at 1.2419.
GBP/USD above 1.2588 trades 259 pips from 1.2588 to 1.2847. GBP/USD above 1.2847 trades 399 pips from 1.2847 to 1.3246. Historically from a very long term perspective, GBP/USD is comfortable to trade 1.2847 to 1.3246. In months down the road, GBP/USD has every opportunity to trade 1.2847 to 1.3246.
EUR/USD big break is found at 1.0924 to target 1.1037. Vital levels 1.0852, 1.0924, 1.0937, 1.0985. EUR/USD longs are safe above 1.0738. Below 1.0738 then back to 1.0600's and long again.
USD/JPY extreme prices are located at 140.45, 141.46 and 142.47. USD/JPY at 139.00's trades at the upper end to extremes. USD/JPY not only trades at maximums from 137.00's but lower averages trade severely overbought at 121.00's, 117.00's and 114.00's.
USD/JPY must cross below 137.42 and 135.89 then USD/JPY is gone to target 129.87 and challenge the vital break at current 127.60. Below 127.60 then targets 126.41 and final target at 123.69.
The ironic aspect to the USD/JPY forecast is the BOJ agrees as the BOJ methodoilogy is known long in advance.
The USD/JPY weekly target at low 138.00's traded to 138.75 from highs at 140.24. Monday, USD/JPY heads lower.
GBP/USD vs USD/JPY
The longest term perspective to GBP/USD Vs USD/JPY trades as GBP/USD 1.4074 Vs USD/JPY 124.18. Both GBP/USD and USD/JPY are longest term targets. Historically, the GBP/USD price is very low and USD/JPY extremely high.
GBP/USD by exchange rates alone is the best partner to USD/JPY in the G28 universe.
EUR/USD Vs USD/JPY trades as EUR/USD 1.4252 to USD/JPY 104.66. The alignment runs as EUR/USD 1.0963 Vs USD/JPY 137.61, EUR/USD 1.1163 Vs USD/JPY 135.61, EUR/USD 1.1563 Vs USD/JPY 131.61.
EUR/USD validates the USD/JPY break at 137.00's and 135.00's.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0800
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0800, as it consolidates weekly gains heading into Friday’s European session. The pair takes cues from the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and repositioning ahead of next week’s top-tier EU/ US events.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2550 amid quiet markets
GBP/USD is keeping its range play intact at around 1.2550 in the European morning this Friday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds following the US jobs data-led steep sell-off. Markets stay cautious, anticipating the end-of-the-week flows and position adjustments.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1.965 area
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $1,940-$1,939 area and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.