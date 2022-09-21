Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9644

Although dlr's weakness in NY on active cross- buying in CHF after Intraday rebound from 0.9625 (Europe) to 0.9684 suggests choppy trading below Monday's 1-week high at 0.9695 would continue, as long as 0.9620/25 holds, daily upside bias remains.

Buy again but above 0.9684 needed for 0.9695.

Below 0.9620 risks retrace. of rise from 0.9480 to 0.9605.