XAU/USD Current price: $2,323.79
- Comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell helped the market’s mood improve.
- The focus shifts to United States employment-related data, ADP report scheduled for Wednesday.
- XAU/USD trades with a soft tone, limited chances of a bearish extension in the near term.
Spot Gold holds to familiar levels on Tuesday, with XAU/USD now retreating from an intraday high of $2,336.72 to trade just above the $2,320 mark. The bright metal turned south as the mood somehow improved in the American session following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell participated in a monetary policy panel at the 2024 ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra and noted the disinflation trend shows “signs of resuming.” However, he also said that the labor market is still strong, and that policymakers need to see more data like the one they have been seeing recently.
Meanwhile, Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago, also hit the wires in a different event and said he still thinks a soft landing is possible and that the ark of inflation is clearly down. As a result, stock markets trimmed most of their intraday losses, although Wall Street’s major indexes remain in the red. Nevertheless, decreased demand for safety weighed on Gold.
Speculative interest now focuses on United States (US) employment-related data. The country will release the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute's monthly report on private sector job creation for June and Challenger Job Cuts for the same month on Wednesday. The ADP report is expected to show that the private sector added 160K new positions in June, slightly above the 152K added in May. The reports could confirm or deny the case presented by Chair Powell about the labor market still being tight.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook shows
The daily chart for XAU/USD shows it hovers around a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) for a third consecutive day, while the longer moving averages keep heading north below the current level. A bullish 100 SMA provides dynamic support at around $2,261.50. Technical indicators, in the meantime, turned modestly lower at around their midlines, lacking clear directional strength.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is bearish-to-neutral, as it rests above a flat 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA turned directionless just above the current level. At the same time, the Momentum indicator heads south right below its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator consolidates at around 48.
Support levels: 2,319.00 2,308.30 2,293.50
Resistance levels: 2,337.00 2,345.20 2,354.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0800 as weak PMI data weighs on USD
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly three weeks above 1.0800 in the American session. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure following the disappointing ADP and PMI data, fuelling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.2800 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.2800 and trades at its highest level since mid-June on Wednesday. The disappointing ISM Services PMI data from the US weighs heavily on the US Dollar and allows the pair to target new multi-week tops.
Gold reaches $2,360 on broad USD weakness
Gold gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly two weeks above $2,360. Following the disappointing ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data from the US, the 10-year US yield declines sharply, helping XAU/USD extend its daily rally.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin erases gains from end of June, Ethereum declines while Ripple holds
Bitcoin wipes out gains from the last week of June and falls below $60,000 on Wednesday. Ethereum and top altcoins ranked by market capitalization erased gains as the inflation outlook worsened.
Fed Minutes Preview: Markets to focus on cues regarding the inflation outlook
The Minutes of the Fed’s June 11-12 policy meeting will be published on Wednesday. Details of Jerome Powell and Co’s hawkish hold and their inflation outlook will be scrutinized.