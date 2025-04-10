Live Coverage: US CPI inflation set to stir tariff-relieved markets

After Trump paused most tariffs, the focus shifts from recession to inflation – and we are here to cover the release of America's all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Can the market calm continue?
China is the one big exception from US President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs – it suffers from duties of 125%. Other countries will only suffer the baseline 10% levies, and that is the reason for the relief. Fewer tariffs mean a lower chance of recession.
However, tariffs mean higher prices – and that could lead to rate hikes or at least a slower pace of cuts.
What is the pre-tariff inflation rate? The data released now, and especially core CPI MoM, are key. Any lower figure would boost Stocks and Gold, while above-estimates data would support the US Dollar.
EUR/USD rose to fresh highs around 1.1240
EUR/USD maintained its bullish momentum on Thursday, climbing to the 1.1240 region as the US Dollar accelerated its decline amid growing concerns about the economic fallout from Trump's tariffs.
GBP/USD picks up pace, challenges 1.3000
GBP/USD made significant gains, edging just pips shy of the psychological 1.3000 barrier. The advance came amid trade war jitters and a sharp sell-off in the Greenback following the announcement of 145% US tariffs on China.
Gold flirts with record peaks near $3,175, Dollar tumbles
Gold continued its record-setting rally on fresh tariff-related headlines, surging past the $3,170 mark per troy ounce after the White House confirmed new tariffs, sparking another round of US Dollar selling.
Cardano stabilizes near $0.62 after Trump’s 90-day tariff pause-led surge
Cardano stabilizes around $0.62 on Thursday after a sharp recovery the previous day, triggered by US Donald Trump’s decision to pause tariffs for 90 days except for China and other countries that had retaliated against the reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2.
Trump’s tariff pause sparks rally – What comes next?
Markets staged a dramatic reversal Wednesday, led by a 12% surge in the Nasdaq and strong gains across major indices, following President Trump’s unexpected decision to pause tariff escalation for non-retaliating trade partners.
