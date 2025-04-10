Live Coverage: US CPI inflation set to stir tariff-relieved markets

After Trump paused most tariffs, the focus shifts from recession to inflation – and we are here to cover the release of America's all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Can the market calm continue?

China is the one big exception from US President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs – it suffers from duties of 125%. Other countries will only suffer the baseline 10% levies, and that is the reason for the relief. Fewer tariffs mean a lower chance of recession.

However, tariffs mean higher prices – and that could lead to rate hikes or at least a slower pace of cuts.

What is the pre-tariff inflation rate? The data released now, and especially core CPI MoM, are key. Any lower figure would boost Stocks and Gold, while above-estimates data would support the US Dollar.

