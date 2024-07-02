- Fed Chairman Powell and ECB President Lagarde will discuss monetary policy at the ECB Forum on Central Banking.
- Comments on monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB could trigger a market reaction.
- Investors see a less than 40% probability of the Fed leaving the interest rate unchanged in September.
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System (Fed), and Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) President, will attend a monetary policy panel at the 2024 ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra on Tuesday, July 2. The panel will be moderated by CNBC Anchor Sara Eisen.
Fed and ECB policy divergence
The Fed left its policy rate unchanged at the range of 5.25%-5.5% following the June policy meeting, and it’s widely expected to stand pat on policy in July. In the post-meeting press conference, Chairman Powell noted that they need to see more good data to bolster their confidence on inflation moving toward the 2% target before considering a policy pivot.
On the other hand, the ECB announced on June 6 that it lowered key rates by 25 basis points, citing improving dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of the monetary policy transmission.
Both central banks, however, noted that they will remain data-dependent and take policy decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis.
The latest decisions by the Fed and the ECB point to diverging monetary policy. Investors will scrutinize comments on interest rate outlook, inflation expectations and growth prospects to see whether the policy gap could widen in the near-to-medium term.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0750 as EU inflation data match expectations
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.0750 in the European session on Tuesday after the data from the EU showed that the annual HICP inflation edged lower to 2.5% in June as forecast. Investors await ECB President Lagarde and Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the ECB Forum.
GBP/USD remains offered below 1.2650 ahead of key US events
GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.2650, extending its struggle in European trading on Tuesday. Bets for a BoE rate cut in August act as a headwind amid a modest US Dollar recovery. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US jobs data and Fed Chair Powell's appearance.
Gold confined to a range with bullish long-term prospects
Gold continues trading in a familiar range within the $2,320-$2,330s, just below the 50-day SMA on Tuesday, amid Futures’ traders “short-covering”, as well as “bargain hunting” by longer-term investors, according to Kitco’s Jim Wyckoff.
Bitcoin price faces resistance around $64,000 level
US spot Bitcoin ETFs registered slight inflows on Monday. On-chain data shows that BTC's daily active addresses increased, signaling greater blockchain usage.
ECB Forum: Fed Chairman Powell and ECB President Lagarde set to discuss policy outlook
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, and Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank President, will attend a monetary policy panel at the 2024 ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra on Tuesday, July 2.