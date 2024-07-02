Fed Chairman Powell and ECB President Lagarde will discuss monetary policy at the ECB Forum on Central Banking.

Comments on monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB could trigger a market reaction.

Investors see a less than 40% probability of the Fed leaving the interest rate unchanged in September.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System (Fed), and Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) President, will attend a monetary policy panel at the 2024 ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra on Tuesday, July 2. The panel will be moderated by CNBC Anchor Sara Eisen.

Fed and ECB policy divergence

The Fed left its policy rate unchanged at the range of 5.25%-5.5% following the June policy meeting, and it’s widely expected to stand pat on policy in July. In the post-meeting press conference, Chairman Powell noted that they need to see more good data to bolster their confidence on inflation moving toward the 2% target before considering a policy pivot.

On the other hand, the ECB announced on June 6 that it lowered key rates by 25 basis points, citing improving dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of the monetary policy transmission.

Both central banks, however, noted that they will remain data-dependent and take policy decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

The latest decisions by the Fed and the ECB point to diverging monetary policy. Investors will scrutinize comments on interest rate outlook, inflation expectations and growth prospects to see whether the policy gap could widen in the near-to-medium term.

