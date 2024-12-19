- Gold price off monthly lows, remains below $2,600 amid the Fed’s hawkish rate cut.
- The US Dollar consolidates at multi-month highs alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
- Gold price remains a ‘sell-on-bounce’ trade on the daily time frame.
With the full final week of 2024 almost drawing to a close, Gold price remains vulnerable near one-month lows below $2,600, licking the hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision-inflicted wounds.
Gold price loses $2,600 as Fed signals fewer rate cuts in 2025
Gold price extended its corrective decline from five-week highs of $2,726 and hit the lowest level in a month near $2,580 before rebounding toward $2,600, where it now wavers.
The primary reason behind the Gold price downside is the Fed’s cautious outlook on interest rate cuts in the face of US President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist world, which is likely to be inflationary.
The US central bank lowered policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%-4.50% range, as widely expected. However, the Fed’s Statement of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called Dot plot chart, forecast two quarter-percentage-point rate reductions by the end of 2025. That is half a percentage point less in policy easing next year than officials anticipated as of September.
The Fed policymakers project inflation jumping to 2.5% from 2.1% in their prior projections for the first year under the new Trump administration.
The hawkish Fed shift triggered a sharp rally in the US Treasury bond yields, which drove the US Dollar (USD) to over two-year highs against its major rivals. The US Dollar Index (DXY) surged to 108.27, its highest since November 2022.
Looking ahead, traders will react to the Fed’s hawkish cut outcome while awaiting the policy verdicts from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Bank of England (BoE). Both central banks are expected to stand pat on interest rates, but their outlooks on the policy course next year will hold the key to market sentiment.
The US Dollar could take the lead from the USD/JPY price action following the BoJ policy announcements, impacting the USD-sensitive Gold price. However, any move is likely to be temporary, as the focus will remain on the latest Fed projections.
Gold traders will also look forward to the US data releases, including the third-quarter growth revision, Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data, for fresh trading impetus ahead of Friday’s US November PCE inflation report.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The daily chart shows that Gold price is testing the key 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,605 on its tepid recovery attempt early Thursday.
Recapturing that level on a daily closing basis is critical to unleashing additional recovery.
The next topside barrier is at the December 17 low of $2,633, followed by the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $2,650.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has ticked up but remains below the 50 level, suggesting that Gold price remains a good selling opportunity on rebounds.
If the turnaround fizzles out, Gold sellers will again challenge the monthly low of $2,583.
The November 15 and 14 lows at $2,555 and $2,537, respectively, could come into play.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
USD/JPY sits at monthly highs below 155.00 ahead of BoJ policy decision
USD/JPY is consolidating below the monthly high of 154.90, awaiting the Bank of Japan policy decision for the next trading impetus. The pair surged after the US Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish 25 bps rate cut. The BoJ is set to remain on hold but its outlook on further rate hikes will hold the key.
AUD/USD hangs near two-year lows at 0.6200 amid firmer US Dollar
AUD/USD trades close to the 0.6200 mark or over a two-year low early Thursday. The pair seems vulnerable to extending its descending trend. The hawkish Fed cut-led US Dollar strength, concerns about China's fragile economic recovery and Trump's tariff plans continue to undermine the Aussie.
Gold sees a dead cat bounce following Fed’s hawkish cut
With the full final week of 2024 almost drawing to a close, Gold price remains vulnerable near one-month lows below $2,600, licking the hawkish US Federal Reserve policy decision-inflicted wounds.
Bank of Japan set to hold interest rates steady as rising inflation hints at early-year hike
After concluding its two-day monetary policy review on Thursday, the Bank of Japan is expected to hold the short-term interest rate at 0.25%. The BoJ policy announcements will likely provide fresh cues on the central bank’s rate hike outlook, injecting intense volatility in the Japanese Yen.
Sticky UK services inflation to come lower in 2025
Services inflation is stuck at 5% and will stay around there for the next few months. But further progress, helped by more benign annual rises in index-linked prices in April, should see ‘core services’ inflation fall materially in the spring.
