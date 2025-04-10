Cardano stabilizes near $0.62 after Trump’s 90-day tariff pause-led surge

- Cardano gains traction in tandem with other cryptocurrencies as traders react positively to US President Donald Trump’s tariff pause.
- Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicts Bitcoin could hit $250,000 in 2025 as markets stabilize from the tariff turmoil.
- Cardano bulls defend $0.50 support ahead of a potential MACD buy signal.
Cardano (ADA) stabilizes around $0.62 on Thursday after a sharp recovery the previous day, triggered by United States (US) Donald Trump’s decision to pause tariffs for 90 days except for China and other countries that had retaliated against the reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2. China faces a 125% tariff to be levied on all exports to the US after the Asian country retaliated with 84% duties.
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicts Bitcoin’s rise to $250,000 in 2025
Cardano blockchain founder Charles Hoskinson, speaking to CNBC, said that Bitcoin (BTC) has the potential to rally, reaching $250,000 “by the end of this year or next year.” His prediction anchors on the sentiment that the ongoing tariff war will cool down as countries negotiate with the US, leading to stability in markets.
“The markets will stabilize a little bit, and they’ll get used to the new normal, and then the Fed[eral Reserve] will lower interest rates, and then you’ll have a lot of fast, cheap money, and then it’ll pour into crypto,” Hoskinson told CNBC.
Bitcoin price holds at $81,600 at the time of writing on Thursday. BTC has corrected from Wednesday’s sharp rise to $83,588, suggesting profit-taking and pressure from overhanging macroeconomic factors.
According to Hoskinson, Bitcoin is supported by strong fundamentals, including an increase in the number of people who own digital assets. He argues that crypto is the best option for globalization, citing challenges in global business and territorial treaties.
Hoskinson clarifies that the crypto market may stall “for probably the next three to five months,” but there could be a massive wave of speculative interest in August or September.
Can Cardano price extend breakout to $1?
Cardano price defended support at $0.50, coinciding with the descending channel’s lower line on Monday, as the crypto market tumbled in anticipation of President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. This formed the foundation of a sharp recovery that followed the announcement of a 90-day tariff pause on Wednesday, halting tariffs that had come into effect earlier that day.
Traders responded positively, scooping ADA tokens and providing bullish momentum to the world’s tenth-largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $22.53 billion.
Cardano hit a daily high of $0.6464 during the late American session on Wednesday. Bulls tried to uphold the gains in the Asian session on Thursday but lacked the conviction to push ADA higher.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator recovered to 43.65 in the daily chart, showing a decrease in bearish momentum. A break above the midline at 50 could bolster Cardano’s uptrend, calling traders to take up more long positions to tackle the channel’s middle line, which is forming resistance around $0.75. Trading volume must surge with the price to increase the probability of ADA tagging $1.00, a psychological level coinciding with the channel’s upper line.
ADA/USD daily chart
Despite the upswing in the last 24 hours, Cardano holds below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.7139, the 100-day EMA at $0.7532 and the 200-day EMA at $0.7230.
If ADA fails to flip these EMAs into support, bullish momentum may be limited, encouraging bears to increase sell-side pressure. Support at $0.50 remains crucial in ADA’s quest to achieve higher highs in the short term, bringing into sight the previous resistance-turned-support at $0.40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tether mints another $1,000,000,000 USDT on Justin Sun’s Tron blockchain: TRX traders could profit
Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has minted another $1 billion worth of USDT on the Tron blockchain according to Whale Alert data published Friday.
XRP Price Prediction: XRP back above $2 liquidating $18M in short positions, will the rally continue?
Ripple (XRP) seeks support above $2.0020 on Thursday after gaining 14% in the past 24 hours. The token trades at $2.0007 at the time of writing, reflecting growing bullish sentiment across global markets.
Avalanche Octane update goes live on mainnet, slashes transaction fees significantly
Avalanche (AVAX) Octane update, live on mainnet on Thursday, introduces a dynamic fee mechanism to the C-Chain. This mechanism reduces transaction costs during high network activity by adjusting real-time fees, as per ACP-176.
Dogecoin soars as 21Shares files S-1 for DOGE ETF
Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied nearly 12% on Wednesday after asset manager 21Shares filed an S-1 application with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the 21Shares Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.