XAU/USD Current price: $2,177.23
- The US Dollar recovered despite not-so-encouraging United States macroeconomic data.
- Wall Street shrugged off the negative tone of its overseas counterparts and trades in the green.
- XAU/USD trades neutral in the near term, bullish pressure eased.
Gold surged early on Tuesday, pushing XAU/USD to $2,200.03. The pair retreated early in the American session and currently trades around its daily opening in the $2,170 region amid a broad US Dollar recovery. The Greenback maintained a weak tone throughout the first half of the day but changed course following the release of mixed United States (US) macroeconomic data.
The US published February Durable Goods Orders, which were up 1.4% in February, better than the 1.3% anticipated and reversing the previous 6.9% slump. Additionally, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index declined further in March to 104.7 from a downwardly revised 104.8 in February. The former February estimate was 106.7, the lowest reading in four months. The report showed that the Expectations sub-index, which measures consumers' short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions, was sharply lower to 73.8. A reading below 80 indicates increased expectations of an upcoming recession. Finally, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index declined to -11 in March from -5 in the previous month.
The US Dollar recovered alongside Wall Street. American indexes shrugged off the soft tone of their overseas counterparts and trade in the green. Finally, government bond yields remain stable and below their recent highs.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The XAU/USD daily chart shows the Momentum indicator diverging from price action. The indicator extended its slide within positive levels, while the bright metal posted a higher high and a higher low. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, on the other hand, advances near overbought readings. Finally, Gold keeps developing above bullish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heading sharply higher around $2,146.10, providing dynamic support.
The 4-hour chart shows easing bullish pressure, but there are no signs of an upcoming decline. XAU/USD keeps developing above all its moving averages, although the 20 SMA turned lower above bullish longer ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hover around their midlines without clear directional strength.
Support levels: 2,163.40 2,146.10 2,134.70
Resistance levels: 2,192.10 2,2006.45 2,222.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remained underpinned by 0.6500
AUD/USD was unable to gather upside traction and attempt a recovery in the context of further Dollar gains and dominating risk-off mood ahead of key data releases in the US docket.
EUR/USD maintained the bearish tone near 1.0800
A rebound in EUR/USD remained elusive for the second session in a row on the back of the continued bid bias in the Greenback and thin trade conditions prior to US PCE and the Easter holidays.
Gold aims to challenge the $2,200 level
Gold retreated to the $2,180 area after facing rejection near $2,200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower toward 4.2%, however, XAU/USD regained its traction and rose above $2,190.
Bitcoin price defends $69K amid rumors of Morgan Stanley approving BTC ETFs on its platform
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hold above the $69,000 threshold for the third day as markets anticipate the month of April, which will bring the much-anticipated BTC halving.
The other terminal rate: How far will policy rates be cut?
Recent communication by the Federal Reserve and the ECB has made it clear that the first cut in official interest rates is coming. Both central banks are saying the same -it depends on the data- but the ECB communication is more opaque than that of the Federal Reserve.