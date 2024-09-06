Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls await US NFP report before positioning for further gains

- Gold price remains supported near the weekly top amid dovish Fed-inspired USD selling bias.
- Renewed concerns about an economic downturn further underpin the safe-haven commodity.
- Bulls turn cautious and look to the crucial US NFP report before positioning for further gains.
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades with a positive bias for the third straight day and is placed around the $2,520 area, or the top end of the weekly range during the early European session on Friday. The upside, however, seems limited as traders remain cautious ahead of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which might influence market expectations about the possibility of a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the US Dollar (USD) demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, the markets are pricing in a 40% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs by 50 basis points (bps) at the end of the September 17-18 policy meeting. The bets were lifted by a mixed bag of US employment data released this week, which provided evidence of a deteriorating labor market. In fact, a report on Wednesday showed that US job openings dropped to a three-and-a-half-year low of 7.673 million in July. Adding to this, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Thursday that private-sector employment registered the smallest rise since January 2021 and increased by 99K in August.
Furthermore, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday that the longer-run trend of labor market and inflation data justify easing interest-rate policy soon and then steadily over the next year. This keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed at their lowest levels in more than a year and drags the USD away from a two-week high touched on Tuesday, which, in turn, is seen offering some support to the Gold price. Hence, even a slight disappointment from the closely-watched US monthly jobs data could prove negative for the Greenback and pave the way for some meaningful upside for the commodity.
In contrast, the immediate market reaction to the better-than-expected report is more likely to be limited amid the prospects for an imminent start of the Fed's rate-cutting cycle. Nevertheless, the Gold price remains on track to register modest weekly gains and the fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favor of bullish traders.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, a sustained strength beyond the $2,524-$2,525 hurdle will reaffirm the near-term positive outlook. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone, the Gold price might then aim to surpass the all-time peak, around the $2,531-$2,532 region touched in August. The subsequent move-up should pave the way for the resumption of a well-established uptrend witnessed over the past two months or so.
On the flip side, the $2,500 psychological mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the Gold price could slide to the $2,471-$2,470 horizontal support. A convincing break below the latter will set the stage for deeper losses towards the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the $2,440 region, en route to the $2,400 mark and the 100-day SMA, around the $2,388 zone.
XAU/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to weekly tops near 1.1150 on poor NFP
The selling bias in the Greenback gathers extra pace on Friday after the US economy created fewer jobs than initially estimated in August, lifting EUR/USD to the area of new multi-day highs near 1.1150.
GBP/USD surpasses 1.3200 after disenchanting US Payrolls
The continuation of the downward pressure in the US Dollar motivates GBP/USD to extend its recent advance and breaks above 1.3200 the figure in the wake of the release of a US NFP.
Gold flirts with its record high after weak NFP
Gold prices intensifies their bullish stance for the day, rising to the vicinity of the $2,530 region following the publication of the US labour market report for the month of August.
Vitalik Buterin says all Layer-2 token holdings will be donated to charity, won’t sell for profit
Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, has not sold Ether since the altcoin’s ICO in 2018. On-chain transfers by Buterin make headlines as ETH holders keep eyes peeled for selling pressure on the altcoin.
Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show modest hiring rebound in August after July’s tepid report
The Nonfarm Payrolls report is forecast to show that the US economy added 160,000 jobs in August, after creating 114,000 in July. The Unemployment Rate is likely to dip to 4.2% in the same period from July’s 4.3% reading.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.