Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears testing bullish commitments above $1700

- Gold turns south after facing rejection at $1740.
- US President Biden lauds vaccine progress, revives reflation trades.
- The 4H chart suggests that XAU/USD is at a critical juncture.
Gold (XAU/USD) failed to sustain at weekly highs around $1740 on Thursday, ending the day in the red at $1724. The rebound in the US Treasury yields from multi-day lows capped the recovery rally in the non-yielding gold. The returns on the markets rebounded, as the expectations of strengthening US economic recovery regained momentum after a strong jobs report. The number of Americans seeking jobless claim benefits dropped to a four-month low last week. Although the US dollar held onto the lower levels amid a record rally in Wall Street indices.
On the final trading day of this week, the reflation theme is back in play, thanks to the upbeat remarks from US President Joe Biden, who talked up the vaccine campaign amid the $1.9 trillion stimulus passage. Therefore, gold could bear the brunt if the uptrend in the US rates resumes. On the macro front, the US PPI release will be eyed while the focus will continue to remain on the yield play.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Four-hour chart
Gold’s four-hour chart shows that the price is testing the critical support at $1717, which is the bullish 21-simple moving average (SMA).
Thursday’s U-turn occurred after Gold bulls faced rejection below the 100-SMA at $1745.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat while holding above the midline, suggesting that the XAU buyers still remain hopeful.
To the upside, Thursday’s high at $1739 could be probed again, above which the 100-SMA remains on the buyers’ radars. The next stop for the bulls is seen at $1760, the March 1 high.
Alternatively, a breach of the 21-SMA could call for a test of the 50-SMA at $1713. The $1700 round number could offer some cushion to the XAU bulls before they target the multi-month troughs at $1677.
Latest Forex Analysis
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fibonacci hurdle
EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday.
GBP/USD retraces 50% of the recent drop
GBP/USD peeped above the psychological level of 1.40 early Friday, erasing 50% of the drop from 1.4241 to 1.3778 seen in the eight trading days to March 5. The path of least resistance appears to be on the higher side.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.