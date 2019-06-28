GBP/USD may have a hard time recovering from the recent slide — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD is trading in the mid-1.2600s after the US dollar reasserted itself and as fears of a hard Brexit weigh on the pound. Where next?
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that GBP/USD faces a wall of resistance at 1.2680 which is a dense cluster including the four-hour low, the Simple Moving Average 200-1h, the SMA 10-1h, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the SMA 50-4h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, the SMA 5-4h, and others.
Further above, cable faces another concentration of technical hurdles at 1.2707 where we note a convergence of lines including the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the SMA 200-1h, and the SMA 5-1d.
Support is weaker and significantly lower than current prices. 1.2588 is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-week S2 and the PP 1d-S3.
The next cushion is around 1.2561 which is where the previous monthly low and the Bollinger Band one-day-Lower.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD awaits euro-zone inflation, G-20 for a new direction
EUR/USD is trading in the upper half of the 1.1300 handle, little changed. Euro-zone inflation is set to remain subdued. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD steady as UK GDP meets expectations, amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.
Gold stages solid comeback ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Not only Japanese Prime Minister (PM) but leaders from India and China were also loud enough to criticize the downside impact of trade protectionism on the global economy during their appearances at the G20.