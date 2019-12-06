GBP/USD Forecast: Suffering temporary altitude sickness ahead of the Corbyn-Johnson face-off

- GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs amid profit-taking.
- PM Johnson debates opposition leader Corbyn, six days to go to the elections.
- Friday's four-hour chart is showing that GBP/USD is exiting overbought conditions.
Last chance saloon for Jeremy Corbyn – the opposition leader faces Prime Minister Boris Johnson – with the PM well in the lead. Investors would prefer an outright victory for the Conservatives, and the 10-point gap – which has stabilized after having narrowed beforehand – should guarantee that.
A Tory government is set to ratify Brexit and enact market-friendly policies. Markets are wary of seeing Corbyn in Downing Street, and he will need to excel in his debate with Johnson to have a chance of achieving that.
The BBC's Nick Robinson hosts the televised encounter at 20:30 GMT, with YouGov's instant poll expected at 21:30. Most of the market reaction will have to wait for Monday. Over the weekend, new opinion polls about voting intentions are also set to impact the open.
Brits will go to the polls in six days, and tension is mounting. While GBP/USD has been on the back foot in recent hours, it is holding onto the vast majority of recent gains and trades above 1.31.
See the full preview: Five scenarios for the vote and potentially wild GBP/USD reactions.
Outside the UK election bubble
Broader markets are cheering the latest upbeat headlines related to Sino-American trade talks. The world's largest economies are seemingly closer to a deal, with China offering a goodwill gesture related to buying US agrifoods. However, such optimism has been seen beforehand, and stocks have been whipsawed by contradicting reports. Washington remains on course to slap duties on Beijing on December 15, unless an agreement is struck.
Hopes for an accord have weighed on the safe-haven US dollar while pessimism pushed it higher.
The greenback is set to react to the all-important US Non-Farm Payrolls. Economists expect an increase of 180,000 in November, better than in October, while wage growth is predicted to remain at 3% yearly. The Federal Reserve will take the data into consideration in its upcoming meeting.
See
- Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Economic health vs. trade war, who will win the battle?
- US Non-Farm Payrolls November Preview: Labor market continues to defy concerns
Overall, UK politics continue dominating sterling trading, with occasional impact from US developments.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is dropping below 70 – exiting overbought conditions. That may allow cable to resume its rises later on. Pound/dollar continues trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages, and upside momentum remains robust.
Resistance awaits at the recent high of 1.165, which was a peak in early November. It is followed by 1.3180 and 1.3275, which date back to the spring.
Initial support is at 1.3110, the daily low, followed by 1.3050 that played a role in May. October's peak of 1.3013 and November's high watermark of 1.2985 both switch to their new roles as support lines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/UDS struggles with 1.11 amid trade headlines, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD is retreating from highs ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.3150 as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.
Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP
Trade: Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, has reported that Sino-American trade talks remain on track and the market mood is upbeat. President Donald Trump had previously echoed the same sentiment. The clock is ticking toward the December 15 deadline.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1475 level, NFP in focus
Gold edged lower during the early European session on Friday and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1472-71 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
USD/JPY: bearish ahead of US employment figures
Japanese data missed the market’s expectations, triggering fresh concerns about the economy. Focus on US employment figures, market players anticipate dismal numbers. USD/JPY is technically bearish could break below the 108.00 level.