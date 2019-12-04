UK election poll news: Five scenarios for GBP/USD amid mounting uncertainty

GBP/USD: uncertainty surrounding the election in the UK [Video]

Once more we see Cable having rallied to the top of the expanding range (between $1.2765/$1.3010). This move has come primarily through dollar weakness but also with a hint of sterling strength. We still do not expect there to be sustainable direction on sterling (and by extension Cable) in front of the UK election. Read more…

UK Elections Preview: Five scenarios for the vote and potentially wild GBP/USD reactions

"Nightmare on Downing Street on Friday the 13" – is how Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described a victory for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the December 12 poll.

Investors may nod in agreement with Johnson's approach, as they prefer him to stay. He is in the lead, and not it's his elections to lose. However, for cable traders, it is not a straightforward binary choice between these politicians – both highly unpopular – but also the composition of parliament. That is why five scenarios await GBP/USD. Read more...