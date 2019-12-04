UK election poll news: Five scenarios for GBP/USD amid mounting uncertainty

GBP/USD: uncertainty surrounding the election in the UK [Video]
Once more we see Cable having rallied to the top of the expanding range (between $1.2765/$1.3010). This move has come primarily through dollar weakness but also with a hint of sterling strength. We still do not expect there to be sustainable direction on sterling (and by extension Cable) in front of the UK election. Read more…
UK Elections Preview: Five scenarios for the vote and potentially wild GBP/USD reactions
"Nightmare on Downing Street on Friday the 13" – is how Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described a victory for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the December 12 poll.
Investors may nod in agreement with Johnson's approach, as they prefer him to stay. He is in the lead, and not it's his elections to lose. However, for cable traders, it is not a straightforward binary choice between these politicians – both highly unpopular – but also the composition of parliament. That is why five scenarios await GBP/USD. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a 7-month high. Speculation about PM Johnson's victory is boosting the pound while disappointing ADP data is weighing. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI marginally missed with 53.9.
EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP
EUR/USD has extended its gains and topped 1.11 after ADP NFP badly disappointed with 67K. Trade headlines are moving markets as well.
USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision
USD/CAD is dropping sharply to 1.3230 after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged but adding hawksih commentary. While the BOC expressed concerns related to trade conflict, it is praising the resilience of the Canadian economy.
Bitcoin jumps $500 in a matter of minutes. Whales behind the move?
Bitcoin (BTC) jumps to $7,770 in a matter of minutes ahead of the US opening. While the coin has retreated to $7,575 by the time of writing.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.