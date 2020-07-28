GBP/USD Current price: 1.2944
- July CBI Survey unexpectedly surged to 4% from -37% in the previous month.
- UK PM Johnson warned of a second wave of coronavirus hitting Europe.
- GBP/USD bullish around 1.2950 and poised to challenge the 1.3000 threshold.
The Sterling continued to benefit from the broad dollar’s weakness, with GBP/USD reaching 1.2952, its highest in four months. The UK currency found additional support in the July CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales unexpectedly jumped to 4% from -37% and largely surpassing the expected -25%. , CBI Chief Economist, Rain Newton-Smith, however, warned that “the re-opening of non-essential retail was a vital step towards recovery but isn’t a cure-all,” as he added that for some businesses, the picture “remains bleak.”
Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson warned of a second wave of coronavirus hitting Europe, adding that he won’t hesitate to take decisive action to prevent the UK from suffering from another outbreak. His comments came after the UK imposed a two-week quarantine to all those travellers arriving from Spain. This Wednesday, the UK will publish the BCR Shop Price Index for June, previously at -1.6%, and June money data.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading a few pips below the mentioned high and could extend its gains during the upcoming sessions. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing well above a bullish 20 SMA, which continues to advance above the larger ones. Technical indicators have lost their bullish strength but hold near their intraday highs in overbought territory, indicating the absence of selling interest.
Support levels: 1.2905 1.2860 1.2810
Resistance levels: 1.2960 1.3000 1.3050
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
