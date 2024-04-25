GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling looks to push higher after rising above key hurdle

GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2500 on Thursday.

The US Dollar stays under selling pressure ahead of key data releases.

The US economy is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 2.5% in Q1.

After closing the second consecutive day in positive territory on Wednesday, GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2500 for the first time in nearly two weeks on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt.

The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness helps GBP/USD stretch higher in the European session. The decline seen in US stock index futures point to a risk-averse market atmosphere but this seems to be caused by sharp declines seen in large-cap stocks, such as Meta.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its first estimate of the first quarter real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. The US economic is expected to expand at an annual rate of 2.5% following the impressive 3.4% growth recorded in the last quarter of 2023.

Earlier this week, disappointing PMI data from the US caused the USD to come under selling pressure. Although markets still see a stronger-than-80% chance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will leave the policy rate unchanged in June, a weak GDP print could influence the Fed rate outlook for the rest of the year and trigger another leg lower in the USD. On the other hand, GBP/USD could turn south if the data shows that the US economy grew at a stronger pace than estimated in Q1.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD was last seen trading slightly above 1.2500, where the upper limit of the descending regression channel and the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart are located. Once this level is confirmed as support, 1.2530 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as interim resistance before 1.2560 (200-day SMA).

If GBP/USD fails to stabilize above 1.2500, buyers could be discouraged. In this scenario, supports could be seen at 1.2450 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement), 1.2430 (50-period SMA) and 1.2400 (psychological level, static level).