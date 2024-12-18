GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 in the European morning on Wednesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the UK rose to 2.6% in November as expected.

The Fed will announce the interest rate decision and publish the revised dot plot.

After closing the second consecutive day in positive territory on Tuesday, GBP/USD edges lower early Wednesday and trades below 1.2700. Investors eagerly await the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.29% 0.67% 1.18% 1.06% 1.03% 1.16% 1.22% EUR -0.29% 0.38% 0.90% 0.76% 0.74% 0.87% 0.93% GBP -0.67% -0.38% 0.49% 0.38% 0.35% 0.48% 0.54% JPY -1.18% -0.90% -0.49% -0.12% -0.14% -0.02% 0.05% CAD -1.06% -0.76% -0.38% 0.12% -0.02% 0.10% 0.16% AUD -1.03% -0.74% -0.35% 0.14% 0.02% 0.13% 0.19% NZD -1.16% -0.87% -0.48% 0.02% -0.10% -0.13% 0.07% CHF -1.22% -0.93% -0.54% -0.05% -0.16% -0.19% -0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported in the European morning that annual inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.6% in November from 2.3% in October, as anticipated. The core CPI rose 3.5% on a yearly basis, up from the 3.3% increase recorded in October but below analysts' estimate of 3.6%. These figures failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

The Fed is set to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the range of 4.25%-4.5% following the last meeting of the year. As such a decision is already fully priced in, it is unlikely to influence the US Dollar's (USD) valuation in a significant way. Instead, investors will pay close attention to the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called dot plot.

In case the dot plot suggests that policymakers project at least a rate reduction of 100 bps in 2025, the USD is likely to struggle to find demand. On the flip side, GBP/USD could turn south if the SEP shows that policymakers foresee less than 100 bps of rate cuts next year.

Starting at 19:30 GMT, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the policy statement and respond to questions in a press conference. If Powell notes there is growing uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook on potential tariffs, investors could see this as a sign that the Fed will adopt a more gradual approach to policy easing, boosting the USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD faces immediate resistance at 1.2700 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) ahead of 1.2730 (200-period SMA) and 1.2750 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.2670 (20-period SMA) before 1.2620 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).