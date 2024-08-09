GBP/USD continues to edge higher after posting strong gains on Thursday.

The pair could face next technical resistance at 1.2780.

Improving risk mood could help the pair extend its recovery heading into the weekend.

After falling to its weakest level since early July below 1.2700 on Thursday, GBP/USD gained traction and closed the day in positive territory. The pair preserves its recovery momentum and continues to stretch higher toward 1.2800 in the European session on Friday.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.03% -0.15% -0.07% 0.02% 0.07% -0.12% -0.15% EUR 0.03% -0.09% 0.03% 0.07% 0.11% -0.09% -0.11% GBP 0.15% 0.09% 0.11% 0.14% 0.21% 0.00% 0.00% JPY 0.07% -0.03% -0.11% 0.04% 0.11% -0.10% -0.08% CAD -0.02% -0.07% -0.14% -0.04% 0.04% -0.15% -0.14% AUD -0.07% -0.11% -0.21% -0.11% -0.04% -0.20% -0.20% NZD 0.12% 0.09% 0.00% 0.10% 0.15% 0.20% 0.00% CHF 0.15% 0.11% -0.01% 0.08% 0.14% 0.20% -0.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Department of Labor reported on Thursday that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits dropped to 233,000 in the week ending August 3 from 250,000 in the previous week. The immediate market reaction to this data helped the US Dollar (USD) gather strength and dragged GBP/USD lower.

Later in the session, the USD lost its footing as risk flows started to dominate the action in financial markets. Reflecting the upbeat mood, Wall Street's main indexes registered impressive gains, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the rally with a 3% upsurge.

At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.2% and 0.6% on the day. In case the mood remains upbeat in the American session on Friday, the USD could struggle to find demand and allow GBP/USD to extend its recovery.

On the other hand, investors could look to move to the sidelines in case they see a possibility of geopolitical tensions escalating again over the weekend. In this scenario, week-end flows could cause GBP/USD to lose its traction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD broke above the descending trend line and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose toward 60, reflecting a bullish tilt in the short term outlook.

On the upside, 1.2780 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as first resistance before 1.2810 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)) and 1.2830-1.2835 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA).

Supports could be seen at 1.2710 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.2670 (static level) and 1.2620 (static level, beginning point of the latest uptrend).