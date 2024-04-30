GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could struggle to find direction ahead of Fed decision

GBP/USD turned south after closing in positive territory on Monday.

Buyers refrain from committing to an extended rebound as key resistance holds.

US economic docket will feature mid-tier data releases on Tuesday.

GBP/USD registered its highest daily close in nearly three weeks on Monday above 1.2550 but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. The pair stays on the back foot early Tuesday, while managing to hold above 1.2500.

The selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) at the beginning of the week helped GBP/USD stretch higher. Early Tuesday, the cautious market stance allows the USD to stay resilient against its rivals and makes it difficult for the pair to regain its traction. After Wall Street's main indexes closed in positive territory on Monday, US stock index futures edge lower in the European session.

Pound Sterling price today The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.10% 0.18% 0.18% 0.55% 0.34% 0.58% 0.20% EUR -0.10% 0.06% 0.07% 0.45% 0.29% 0.47% 0.09% GBP -0.17% -0.08% 0.00% 0.38% 0.16% 0.39% 0.01% CAD -0.17% -0.07% 0.01% 0.36% 0.15% 0.40% 0.02% AUD -0.55% -0.44% -0.35% -0.37% -0.21% 0.02% -0.34% JPY -0.34% -0.23% -0.17% -0.17% 0.21% 0.22% -0.17% NZD -0.56% -0.47% -0.40% -0.40% -0.02% -0.24% -0.38% CHF -0.18% -0.10% -0.02% -0.03% 0.35% 0.17% 0.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature the Employment Cost Index (ECI) for the first quarter and Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data for April. In case the ECI comes in above the market expectation, the initial market reaction could further support the USD.

Investors, however, are unlikely to take large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 60 after coming within a touching distance of 70 on Tuesday, pointing to a loss of bullish momentum. Additionally, GBP/USD turned south after reaching the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2560, reaffirming the strength of this resistance.

On the downside, 1.2500 (psychological level, static level, 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart) aligns as immediate support. If GBP/USD falls below that level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.2450 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as next support before 1.2400 (static level, psychological level).

1.2560 (200-day SMA) aligns as key resistance for GBP/USD. Once that level is confirmed as support, buyers could target 1.2600 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2670 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).