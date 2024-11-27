GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling buyers could take action if 1.2600 hurdle is cleared

GBP/USD edges higher following a quiet Asian session on Wednesday.

1.2600 aligns as next key resistance for the pair.

A soft PCE inflation data from the US could help GBP/USD push higher.

After failing to clear 1.2600 during the European trading hours on Tuesday, GBP/USD lost its traction and closed the day flat. Once again, the pair edges higher toward 1.2600 in the European session on Wednesday as investors gear up for the US data dump ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.88% -0.51% -1.43% 0.73% 0.27% -0.48% -0.93% EUR 0.88% 0.20% -1.17% 1.01% 1.08% -0.20% -0.64% GBP 0.51% -0.20% -1.36% 0.81% 0.88% -0.39% -0.83% JPY 1.43% 1.17% 1.36% 2.19% 2.17% 1.02% 0.69% CAD -0.73% -1.01% -0.81% -2.19% -0.30% -1.19% -1.67% AUD -0.27% -1.08% -0.88% -2.17% 0.30% -1.26% -1.70% NZD 0.48% 0.20% 0.39% -1.02% 1.19% 1.26% -0.45% CHF 0.93% 0.64% 0.83% -0.69% 1.67% 1.70% 0.45% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

In the minutes of its November policy meeting, the Federal Reserve (Fed) noted that officials expressed mixed views regarding how much interest rates might need to be cut.

According to the publication, some participants said the Fed could pause easing and hold the policy rate at a restrictive level if inflation remained elevated, while others noted that easing could be accelerated if labor market weakened or economic activity faltered.

In the early American session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish its second estimate of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the third quarter. Later in the day, the BEA will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for October.

Investors expect the monthly core PCE Price Index to increase 0.3% in October. A stronger-than-forecast increase could boost the USD with the immediate reaction and make it difficult for GBP/USD to push higher. On the other hand, a print below analysts' estimate could open the door for an extended recovery in the pair.

The US economic docket will also offer other data releases, including the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the US Census Bureau's Durable Goods Orders figures for October.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades near 1.2600, where the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart meets the upper limit of the descending regression channel, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays slightly above 50, reflecting a bullish tilt in the near-term outlook.

In case GBP/USD clears 1.2600 and confirms this level as support, it could meet next resistance at 1.2660 (static level) before 1.2700 (round level, static level). On the downside, 1.2560 (20-period SMA) could act as interim support before 1.2500 (static level, mid-point of the descending channel).