GBP/USD Forecast: Oversold conditions and Boris' efforts may trigger rebound

- GBP/USD has been tumbling down amid a worsening market mood and weak UK data.
- The results of Britain's vaccine clash with the EU may determine the next moves.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions.
If I don't vaccines, nobody does – that seems to be the EU's approach to doses of the solution to the covid crisis, and that may hurt Britain. Brussels is drafting rules that may not only limit exports of inoculations but also raw materials, potentially disrupting the manufacturing of both AstraZeneca's vaccines and Pfizer's.
Ahead of an EU Summit on Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to soothe tensions and find a compromise that would allow Britain to continue its successful campaign. Concerns about a halt to jabbing are weighing on sterling and a solution could help it recover.
However, other factors are beyond the PM's influence. The Consumer Price Index rose by only 0.4% in February, missing estimates and potentially pushing back any future rate hikes by the Bank of England. That comes after a mixed jobs report on Tuesday.
In the US, price rises are also high on the agenda. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, said that inflation may rise in the coming months, but is unlikely to become persistent. He reiterated his pledge to support the economy, especially as around 9.5 million Americans are out of work.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also vowed to assist the recovery but remained mum on the administration's potential infrastructure plans. According to reports, President Joe Biden's advisors are mulling a whopping $3 trillion expenditure spree – but this time one that would be partially funded by tax hikes.
Why the dollar is rising while yields are falling, blame it on the taxman
Pushing rates that corporations pay to the upside is contributing to the damp mood and to flows into the safe-haven dollar. However, it also implies less issuance of bonds – and that explains the simultaneous decline in yields and the rise in the dollar. This new correlation may persist.
Yellen and Powell will testify again on Wednesday and other Fed officials will also speak. Investors will also be eyeing investment figures – Durable Goods Orders statistics for February are forecast to show increased expansion.
US Durable Goods February Preview: Consumption to reflect labor market recovery
All in all, dollar strength and vaccine concerns have knocked cable lower, but if jitters related to jabs subside, sterling has room to recover.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has broken below the double-bottom at 1.3775 and uptrend support. It also suffers from downside momentum on the four-hour chart. However, the Relative Strength Index has dropped below 30 – entering oversold conditions and implying a bounce.
Cable is battling the 1.3680 level which provided support in February. Further down, the next levels to watch are 1.3610 and then 1.3565, both working as cushions around the same time.
Some resistance is at 1.3745, a temporary cap from February, and then the strong 1.3775 level mentioned earlier. Further above, 1.3820 is the level to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of US data, EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 ahead of US jobless claims and GDP figures. Details of President Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.