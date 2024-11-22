GBP/USD slumped to its lowest level since May below 1.2600.

Disappointing UK Retail Sales data weighs on Pound Sterling early Friday.

Flash estimates for November PMI from the UK and the US will be watched closely.

After losing 0.5% on Thursday, GBP/USD continued to push lower in the Asian session on Friday and touched its lowest level since May near 1.2550. The pair seems to have turned technically oversold but recovery attempts could remain short-lived in the near term.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.53% 0.39% 0.36% -0.84% -0.66% 0.48% -0.23% EUR -0.53% 0.03% -0.06% -1.25% -1.03% 0.06% -0.65% GBP -0.39% -0.03% -0.10% -1.28% -1.07% 0.03% -0.69% JPY -0.36% 0.06% 0.10% -1.20% -0.95% 0.17% -0.52% CAD 0.84% 1.25% 1.28% 1.20% 0.20% 1.32% 0.60% AUD 0.66% 1.03% 1.07% 0.95% -0.20% 1.11% 0.39% NZD -0.48% -0.06% -0.03% -0.17% -1.32% -1.11% -0.71% CHF 0.23% 0.65% 0.69% 0.52% -0.60% -0.39% 0.71% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength weighed on GBP/USD during the American trading hours on Thursday. The US Department of Labor reported that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 213,000 from 219,000, boosting the USD. Additionally, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said that it may make sense to slow the pace of interest rate cuts as they get close to where rates will settle, further supporting the currency.

Early Friday, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced that Retail Sales declined 0.7% on a monthly basis in October. This reading followed the 0.1% increase recorded in September and came in worse than the market expectation for a decline of 0.3%, making it difficult for Pound Sterling to stay resilient against its major rivals.

Later in the session, S&P Global/CIPS will publish preliminary November Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for the UK. Markets expect the Composite PMI to match October's final reading of 51.8. A positive surprise in this data could help GBP/USD find a foothold. On the flip side, a print below 50 could trigger another leg lower in the pair.

In the American session, S&P Global will also release PMI data for the US. If the Manufacturing PMI recovers above 50, the USD could continue to outperform its rivals heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 30. In case the pair stages a technical correction, 1.2600 (former support, static level) could be seen as immediate resistance before 1.2670 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), upper limit of the descending regression channel) and 1.2700 (round level, static level).

On the downside, 1.2550 (mid-point of the descending channel) aligns as first support ahead of 1.2500 (round level, static level) and 1.2440 (lower limit of the descending channel).