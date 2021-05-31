GBP/USD Current price: 1.4204
- The UK Markit Manufacturing PMI is expected to be confirmed at 66.1 in May.
- UK’s full reopening still in doubt amid the increased number of new coronavirus cases.
- GBP/USD has room to extend its advance, mainly on a break above 1.4235.
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.4217, retaining gains at the end of the day. The pair advanced on persistent dollar’s selling in a quiet start to the week, as both countries celebrated holidays, with local markets closed. The pair stabilized just above the 1.4200 threshold mid-US afternoon, where it currently trades.
The UK macroeconomic calendar has been empty so far this week, but Markit will publish the UK May Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 66.1. The focus remains on whether the UK will be able to fully reopen by June 21 as planned or if the government would need to delay it amid resurgent coronavirus cases amid the spread of the Indian strain.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has room to extend its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that it remains above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing dynamic support in the 1.4160 price zone. Technical indicators eased within positive levels, reflecting the lack of follow-through instead of suggesting an upcoming decline. The pair topped this month at 1.4233, the level to beat to confirm a bullish extension during the upcoming sessions.
Support levels:1.4165 1.4120 1.4075
Resistance levels: 1.4235 1.4285 1.4330
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.22 after upbeat German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, marginally higher on the day. German CPI beat estimates with 2.5% YoY in May. Trading volume is thin amid bank holidays in the US and the UK.
GBP/USD trades below 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,900
Gold finished the previous four weeks in the positive territory. Next target on the upside is located at $1,930. The XAU/USD pair closed the fourth straight week in the positive territory on Friday and went into a consolidation phase on Monday.
BTC continues consolidation as crypto market waits
Bitcoin price building a symmetrical triangle with the apex emerging on June 10 if the contraction process continues. Bitcoin price contraction in the form of a symmetrical triangle posits further volatility for the bellwether cryptocurrency in the near term.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.