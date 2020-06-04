GBP/USD Forecast: Losing bullish momentum amid Brexit jitters, escalating US-China tensions

- Sustained USD selling lifted GBP/USD to over one-month tops on Wednesday.
- The increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit undermined the sterling and capped gains.
- Worsening US-China relations led to some follow-through pullback on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair gained some follow-through traction for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday and shot to fresh one-month tops. The upbeat market mood remained well supported by growing hopes for global economic recovery and continued denting the US dollar's relative safe-haven, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. On the economic data front, the final version of the UK Services PMI was revised higher to 29.0 for May as against 27.8 estimated earlier, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the British pound.
From the US, the ADP report showed that private-sector employment in the US declined by 2.76 million in May as compared to consensus estimates pointing to drop of 9 million. Adding to this, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI came in at 45.4 for May as compared to 44.0 anticipated but once again failed impress the USD bulls. Despite the positive factors, the pair struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2600 mark and witnessed some intraday profit-taking amid rising odds of hard Brexit.
The market concerns resurfaced on Wednesday after the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey reportedly told banks to step up plans for the UK to leave the European Union without a trade deal. This comes on the back of the lack of progress in the ongoing Brexit talks and took its toll on the sterling. This coupled with worries about worsening US-China relations drove some haven flows towards the greenback and contributed to the pair's intraday pullback of around 40-45 pips.
Relations between the world's two largest economies soured further after the US suspended passenger flights of four Chinese airlines to and from the United States effective from June 16. The move was in retaliation to China's decision to bar American carriers from re-entering China. Worries about a further escalation in the US-China tensions kept a lid on the recent optimism and led to the pair's follow-through retracement during the Asian session on Thursday.
The pair was last seen trading below mid-1.2500s. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the pound. Later during the early North American session, the release of the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US, along with broader market risk sentiment might contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the recent positive move and a subsequent pullback point to the emergence of some fresh selling pressure. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through weakness below the key 1.2500 psychological mark before positioning for a slide towards the 1.2465 level. The latter coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.2648 move up, which if broken might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
On the flip side, the 1.2600 mark might continue to act as immediate support, above which the pair is likely to aim to retest the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2640-50 region. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned barrier might negate any near-term bearish bias and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the momentum towards reclaiming the 1.2700 round-figure mark en-route the next major hurdle near the 1.2770 horizontal zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating gains ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 but off the two-month high of 1.1257. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB decision, where Lagarde is set to announce additional QE, potentially worth €500 billion.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.
Forex Today: Dollar struggles to recover as US protests calm, data beats, all eyes on ECB stimulus
The market mood remains moderately upbeat amid a sense of calm in US protests and after relatively upbeat US economic data leading toward Friday's jobs report. The European Central Bank's rate decision is left, right, and center, with additional bond-buying expected.
Gold: Bounces back above $1,700 to keep buyers hopeful
Gold prices recover from immediate support line, 50-day SMA. The yellow metal’s failure to close below 50-day SMA, not to forget a six-week-old ascending support line keeps the buyers hopeful. Risk reset, cautious mood ahead of the ECB also favors the buyers.
WTI justifies Wednesday’s Doji near three-month top, prints mild losses below $37.00
WTI extends pullback from $38.30, stays above 100-day SMA. EIA crude inventories, news concerning BP’s exit from Gulf of Mexico fail to support energy buyers. US dollar recovery, market’s risk reset weigh on the black gold’s prices.