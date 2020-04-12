GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2453
- UK PM Johnson left hospital his health continues to improve.
- The pandemic-related crisis in the UK set to deepen in the upcoming weeks.
- GBP/USD needs to advance beyond 1.2515 to become attractive for bulls.
The GBP/USD pair has finished the week with gains around 1.2450, after topping at 1.2486 on Friday. It was the third consecutive week the pair reached the 1.2480 price zone and was unable to advance beyond it. The Sterling benefited from the broad dollar’s weakness and news indicating that UK PM Johnson is recovering from coronavirus. After spending some days in the ICU, reports came on Sunday that he has left the hospital, bringing some relief to those concerned about the UK leadership. There are other Cabinet members affected by coronavirus and quarantine, and Raab continues to lead the kingdom.
Meanwhile, the pandemic continues spreading in the UK with roughly 80,000 cases and the death toll nearing 10,000. The late response of the UK government to the pandemic suggests that the crisis may deepen in the upcoming weeks. Most markets will remain closed this Monday, included London, with no data scheduled to release.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its latest range and close to a critical Fibonacci level, the 61.8% retracement of its latest weekly slump at 1.2515. In the daily chart, the pair is neutral-to-bullish as it extended its advance above a now flat 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator advances in overbought territory. The RSI, however, is flat around its mid-line. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bullish potential is limited, given that the pair is hovering around its 20 and 200 SMA, both directionless, while technical indicators turned south, nearing neutral readings. Things could change if the pair firms up above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance.
Support levels: 12420 1.2370 1.2320
Resistance levels: 1.2515 1.2560 1.2600
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
