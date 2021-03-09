GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls may have better chances if the recovery extends beyond 1.3950

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3895
- UK’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned that coronavirus cases could resurge.
- GBP/USD direction continues to depend on US Treasury yields and the dollar.
The GBP/USD pair reached an intraday high of 1.3925, recovering on the easing dollar’s demand. The pair settled in the 13890 price zone, despite the positive tone of equities, as global indexes closed in the green. The pair’s direction kept depending solely on the US as the UK macroeconomic calendar remains scarce, with the focus on coronavirus vaccines roll-out. The country is among the ones that have vaccinated the most of its population, with roughly 34% of the UK inhabitants having received at least one shot. Nevertheless, the number of new contagions remains above 5,000 per day, and while improving, it’s still high.
England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned that Britain would see a resurgence of coronavirus cases, even with a successful vaccination campaign. “The ratio of cases to deaths will go right down as a result of vaccination, but not right down to zero, unfortunately,” he said.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair recovered within range, as is technically neutral in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators recovered above their midlines but lost directional strength, with the RSI currently neutral around 52. Meanwhile, the pair traded between its 100 and 200 SMA, which remain flat. The 20 SMA heads lower below the current level, skewing the risk to the downside. Bulls may have better chances if the pair recovers above the 1.3950 resistance level.
Support levels: 1.3770 1.3725 1.3680
Resistance levels: 1.3905 1.3950 1.4000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
