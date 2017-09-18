GBP/USD analysis: correcting lower, 1.3440 critical now

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3483

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its yearly high, initially on dollar's relief recovery, but with the movement later helped by BOE's Carney speech at the Central Banking lecture at the IMF headquarters in Washington DC. He reiterated that tightening may be needed in the upcoming months, but also added that monetary policy, meaning rates, may have to "move in order to stand still" to reach global equilibrium. Rising rates on the wrong reasons is not as bullish as the market rushed to price in last week, exacerbating the due correction. There are no big news scheduled in the UK for this Tuesday, which means the pair will likely keep on trading on sentiment. From a technical point of view, the pair has broken below the 23.6% retracement of the BOE-linked rally from late last week, with a strong support now at 1.3440, in where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of the same rally, and a bullish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart. In the same chart, technical indicators head sharply lower within positive territory, correcting extreme overbought readings, and supporting additional slides on a break below the mentioned Fibonacci support.

Support levels: 1.3440 1.3410 1.3380

Resistance levels: 1.3530 1.3560 1.3595

