GBP/USD analysis: correcting lower, 1.3440 critical now
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3483
The GBP/USD pair retreated from its yearly high, initially on dollar's relief recovery, but with the movement later helped by BOE's Carney speech at the Central Banking lecture at the IMF headquarters in Washington DC. He reiterated that tightening may be needed in the upcoming months, but also added that monetary policy, meaning rates, may have to "move in order to stand still" to reach global equilibrium. Rising rates on the wrong reasons is not as bullish as the market rushed to price in last week, exacerbating the due correction. There are no big news scheduled in the UK for this Tuesday, which means the pair will likely keep on trading on sentiment. From a technical point of view, the pair has broken below the 23.6% retracement of the BOE-linked rally from late last week, with a strong support now at 1.3440, in where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of the same rally, and a bullish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart. In the same chart, technical indicators head sharply lower within positive territory, correcting extreme overbought readings, and supporting additional slides on a break below the mentioned Fibonacci support.
Support levels: 1.3440 1.3410 1.3380
Resistance levels: 1.3530 1.3560 1.3595
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.