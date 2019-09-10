GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2351
- The UK Parliament passed a law to block a no-deal Brexit before being suspended.
- UK employment data beat expectations, wages continued up in the three-months to July.
- GBP/USD neutral-to-bullish in the short-term still needs to break above 1.2385
The GBP/USD pair held at the upper end of Monday’s range, ending this Tuesday just modestly up at around 1.2350. The Pound was underpinned by upbeat UK employment data, with the ILO unemployment rate decreasing to 3.8% in the three months to July, as wages in the same period increased by 3.8% and 4.0% excluding and including bonus respectively. Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, made some hawkish comments that also kept Sterling in the bullish said, as he said that “the core of the financial system in the UK is ready for Brexit whatever form it takes."
In the Brexit front, the UK Parliament enacted a law to block a no-deal Brexit, before the Parliament got suspended until October 14. British PM Johnson crossed the wires during US trading hours, repeating that the government is working “very hard” to get a deal with the EU but noted that they will come out without a deal if it's "absolutely necessary." A deal will require a lot of work, but can be reached by the end of October, the Prime Minister added. The UK won’t release relevant data this Wednesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as the pair held above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing an immediate support, losing strength upward and now at around 1.2320. The 100 SMA advances above the 200 SMA, both over 200 pips below the current level. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame hold in positive ground, although lack directional strength. The pair was unable for a second consecutive day to surpass the 1.2380 area, but given that it holds nearby, the risk remains skewed to the upside.
Support levels: 1.2310 1.2265 1.2230
Resistance levels: 1.2385 1.2440 1.2470
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flat around 1.1050 waiting for the ECB
The EUR/USD pair continues lacking directional strength, unable to attract investors amid the absence of relevant data and ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting. Dollar among the weakest, despite risk appetite fades.
GBP/USD holds on to gains, despite Brexit turmoil
The GBP/USD pair consolidates near 1.2400, with the Pound backed by positive UK employment data, comments from BOE’s Carney saying that “the financial system in the UK is ready for Brexit whatever form it takes."
USD/JPY eases from monthly highs, trades below 107.50
Risk sentiment is still positive but losing momentum after another round of weak Chinese data. US Treasury yields continue recovering ground reaching fresh two-week highs. USD/JPY short-term bullish needs to accelerate through the daily high.
Headlines are for Bitcoin, profits for Ethereum
SEC comments do not encourage a Bitcoin that is in defensive mode. Ethereum remains strong and is running to lead a change in the market. XRP moves away from the minima but lacks the strength to go further up.
Gold continues to trade in negative territory below $1,500
The troy ounce of the precious metal extended its losses after breaking below the critical $1,500 level and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $1,486.59.