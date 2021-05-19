- Federal Reserve hints the time for talking rates may be here.
- FOMC minutes suggest rapid economic growth could tip policy.
- Minutes are an official Fed and considered communication.
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020.
Apparently, the governors have changed their minds.
Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy, reported the minutes of the session issued at 2:00 pm on Wednesday.
“A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases,” the meeting precis stated.
Growth and inflation
Economic growth and inflation in the US are running at rates that in any prior Fed would have alarm bells ringing and Treasury yields racing higher.
The US economy expanded at a 6.4% annual rate in the first quarter. The Atlanta Fed estimate for the second is running at 10.1%. Fed projections in March were for a 6.5% expansion this year.
Consumer price inflation has tripled in four months. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has jumped from 1.4% in January to 4.2% inApril and is expected to continue at elevated levels for several months.
Except for the April jobs numbers, which at 260,000 were barely one-quarter of the forecast total, the economy appears to be firing on all cylinders.
At the April meeting the Federal Reserve Open Market committee (FOMC) voted to keep the fed funds target range at 0.0% to 0.25%, where it has been since last March, and to continue buying $120 billion in bonds, split two-thirds in short-termTreasuries and one-third in mortgage backed assets.
These purchases are concentrated at the short end of the yield curve and are the reason the 2-year yield has added but 3 basis points to to 0.157% while the 10-year has added 76 points to 1.676%.
Markets
Markets reacted swiftly to the potential policy change.
The 10-year bond rose 3 basis points to 1.676% as of 3.35 PM EDT, though it had been as high as 1.692% immediately after the release.
CNBC
Equities sank at the release with the Dow losing as much as 472 points before recovering to -277 at 3:40 pm EDT.
The dollar rose modestly, adding about 40 points against the euro and 30 versus the yen.
The edited minutes are an official Fed release. They are as much a part of policy communication as the FOMC statement itself.
It is official. Unless the economy falters, the next rate move is higher.
