- EU Markit PMIs for June are seen recovering further, still in contraction territory.
- Dismal growth-related data priced-in long ago amid the coronavirus crisis.
- EUR/USD with little room for a steeper slide, bullish above 1.1270.
This Tuesday, Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of the EU manufacturing output and services activity for June. After collapsing to record lows in April amid the lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the indexes have been slowly grinding higher, although holding within contraction levels and far below from pre-pandemic numbers.
Slowly coming out of the woods
Economic reopenings are the main theme in Europe, as the worst seems over. New outbreaks so far have been contained, and, in general, the Old Continent is moving towards “normal,” with the focus then on when the economies will revert the slowdowns. The PMIs will then confirm or deny the latest market’s optimism about economic recoveries in the Union.
The services sector is the one expected to have improved the most. For the EU, the index is seen improving from 30.5 to 40.5 Manufacturing output is foreseen at 44 after printing at 39.4 in May. The Composite PMI is foreseen at 41 from 31.9 previously. A similar improvement is seen in Germany and France, the two largest economies from the region.
Dismal growth priced in
Growth in the first quarter has plummeted and it is no surprise that the situation is still tough. Contraction, although in-line with the market’s expectations, should be read as good news for the EUR. Worse than anticipated numbers, closer to previous than to forecasts while fuel fears of a slow and painful path ahead towards the economic comeback, hence, hurt the shared currency.
However, the market has long ago priced in economic contractions in all major economies, and the outcome of the Markit reports needs to be extremely discouraging to have a sustainable bearish effect on the EUR.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair has given back the 38.2% of its latest daily run, meeting buyers around the 1.1170 Fibonacci support level. While it lacks bullish strength, bears are nowhere to be found.
The positive momentum would return on a break above 1.1270, the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally, with scope then to retest the monthly high at 1.1422 in the following sessions.
A clear break below the 1.1170 price zone, on the other hand, should open the door for a slide towards 1.1030, the 61.8% retracement of the same advance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rallies past 1.12 on weaker greenback
EUR/USD started the week on the right foot, with the pair trading above the 1.12 mark on a more calm risk mood. Greenback is losing ground across the board, retracing some of the gains picked up on Friday. In a light-calendar session, the focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.
GBP/USD fails to retain gains above 1.2400
The GBP/USD pair is down from a daily high of 1.2433, as early optimism fades away. European indexes remain in the red, although not far from their opening levels. Reopening hopes limit the dollar’s bullish potential.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from over one-month tops. A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven metal. The emergence of some fresh USD selling might help limit deeper losses. The commodity seems poised to retest multi-year tops, around $1765 level.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.