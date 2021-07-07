EUR/USD Forecast: Why the euro is set to enjoy a (temporary) bounce at the double-bottom

- EUR/USD has been on the back foot on America's relative economic strength.
- Potentially upgraded EU forecasts, more nuanced Fed minutes and Treasuries could trigger a bounce.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to ongoing pressure on the pair.
US economic cooldown? The old continent looks even colder, even in mid-summer. However, EUR/USD may have a bottom – at least a temporary one.
With the exception of the yen, the dollar has been able to hold onto its gains – and even extend them – despite a substantial drop in US bond yields. Returns on 10-year Treasuries hit 1.35% on Tuesday, the lowest since February when America struggled with a considerable COVID-19 wave. Is the correlation between yields and the dollar broken? Not so fast.
The trigger to rushing into safe-haven US debt was the disappointing ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index, which hit 60.1, far worse than 63.4 expected. However, everything is relative.
First, the score still reflects robust growth in America's largest sector. Secondly, the US expansion still leads the world and it outshines Europe's slower recovery. Germany's ZEW Economic Sentiment figures for July came out mixed on Tuesday and Wednesday's publication of Geman Industrial Production also disappointed with a drop of 0.3%.
Will this trend continue? Perhaps it is time for a breather, perhaps solely by lower US yields – they could come to haunt the greenback against other currencies. Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve's Meeting Minutes from the June meeting could also weigh on the greenback.
Three weeks ago, the Fed stunned markets by saying that the debate about tapering down bond buys has begun and by signaling two rate hikes in 2023. That hawkish narrative may now be watered down when the protocols from that encounter are published. The minutes – revised until the publication – tend to balance out the original message.
FOMC June Minutes Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
Returning to the old continent, the rapid spread of the Delta variant in Spain and elsewhere threatens to slow the economic recovery. Europe is lagging behind its peers in vaccinating its population and may suffer a downbeat summer.
However, the European Commission publishes its updated economic forecasts, and they could include an upgrade. Compared with the previous release, the immunization campaign has substantially picked up. That could boost the euro.
Is such a potential bounce set to turn into a EUR/USD rally? It is hard to tell, especially as the European Central Bank is locked in a long debate about its strategy. It is unclear what would come out of it, and even if the talks conclude on Thursday.
See ECB Special Meeting Preview: Three potential EUR/USD movers to watch
Overall, Wednesday could see a recovery in the world's most popular currency pair.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is still suffering from mild downside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades below the 50, 100 and 200 simple moving averages on the four-hour chart. Nevertheless, it has bounced off the previous multi-month low of 1.1808– creating a double-bottom that could serve as a launching pad for gains.
Below 1.1808, the next support lines are at 1.1760, 1.17 and 1.1650. All played a role early in the spring.
Resistance is at 1.1825, the daily peak, followed by 1.1885, which was a swing high earlier in the week. Further above, 1.1910 and 1.1950 await bulls.
See What yield drop ahead of Fed minutes means for the dollar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle above 1.1800 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bears are put to test above 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European open. The currency pair prints a three-day downtrend as risk appetite sours and puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, as all eyes remain on the key Fed meeting minutes.
GBP/USD teases 1.3800 amid risk aversion, FOMC minutes eyed
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3800 amid risk-aversion. The US dollar stands resilient to disappointing ISM data, ahead of FOMC minutes. Sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.
Gold clings to near three-week high as US Treasury yields drop
Gold prices gained some traction on Wednesday amid risk-off trade in the global equity market. XAU/USD traded near the $1.800 mark, supported by a drop in the US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark yields fell to their lowest in more than three months.
SafeMoon Price looks to rally 26% as it bounces off key support level
SafeMoon price bounced off $0.00000295 support floor on July 2 but failed to pull through, which led to a brief decline below it. A quick recovery above the same barrier indicates a show of strength, suggesting further upswing is likely.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.