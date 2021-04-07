EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1883
- The US Federal Reserve is set to release the Minutes of its latest meeting.
- Markit upwardly revised its Services PMIs for the Union in March.
- EUR/USD is overbought in the near-term, the bearish potential is still limited.
The EUR/USD pair approached the 1.1900 level after encouraging EU data which underpinned the shared currency while weaker US Treasury yields undermined the greenback throughout the first half of the day. Markit published the final readings of its March Services PMIs for the EU, and most of them were upwardly revised. The German index was confirmed at 51.5, while for the whole Union, it printed at 49.6, better than the previously estimated 48.8.
Meanwhile, stocks remain around their opening levels as investors wait for US President Joe Biden’s speech and the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The US has just released the February Goods Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $71.1 billion, worse than the $ -70.5 billion expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair retreats modestly from a daily high of 1.1898 but retains most of its intraday gains. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has reached overbought conditions and may correct lower, although the downside potential is well limited. In the mentioned time-frame, technical indicators hold within overbought levels without directional strength, while the pair keeps developing above its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter advancing below the longer one.
Support levels: 1.1840 1.1795 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1910 1.1950 1.1995
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
