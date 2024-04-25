EUR/USD Current price: 1.0685
- The US Q1 Gross Domestic Product missed expectations, triggering risk aversion.
- The yield on the 2-year Treasury note surged beyond 5.0%.
- EUR/USD is on its way to retesting the year low at 1.0600.
The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.0729 during European trading hours, retaining gains and developing above the 1.0700 threshold ahead of the critical United States (US) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report. Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported the economy grew at an annualized pace of 1.6% in the three months to March, missing the 2.5% expected and well below the previous 3.4%. Furthermore, consumer prices increased 3.4%, well above the prior quarter’s 1.8% advance.
As a result, financial markets entered risk-aversion mode. The US Dollar surged as Wall Street plunged, while government bond yields soared. The 2-year Treasury note yields 5.02%, and the USD runs alongside. Inflation concerns are back on the table, and that could delay the Federal Reserve’s decision to go for rate cuts despite tepid growth. Bad news all over the place.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0690 and keeps pressuring intraday lows, in line with another leg south. The daily chart shows the pair met sellers around a mildly bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), which maintains its firmly bearish slope below the longer ones. At the same time, technical indicators head lower below their midlines, with moderated strength, but still suggesting bears are in control.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair trades between moving averages. A bearish 100 SMA caps advances, while a mildly bullish 20 SMA acts as support. At the same time, technical indicators have turned lower and are currently pressuring their midlines from above, just shy of confirming a bearish extension. Once below the next support level at 1.0645, the pair will be on its way to pierce the 1.0600 threshold.
Support levels: 1.0645 1.0600 1.0570
Resistance levels: 1.0700 1.0740 1.0785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains traction, recovers above 1.0700
EUR/USD regained its traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0700 in the American session. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength after the data from the US showed that the economy grew at a softer pace than expected in Q1.
GBP/USD returns to 1.2500 area in volatile session
GBP/USD reversed its direction and recovered to 1.2500 after falling to the 1.2450 area earlier in the day. Although markets remain risk-averse, the US Dollar struggles to find demand following the disappointing GDP data.
Gold climbs above $2,340 following earlier drop
Gold fell below $2,320 in the early American session as US yields shot higher after the data showed a significant increase in the US GDP price deflator in Q1. With safe-haven flows dominating the markets, however, XAU/USD reversed its direction and rose above $2,340.
XRP extends its decline, crypto experts comment on Ripple stablecoin and benefits for XRP Ledger
Ripple extends decline to $0.52 on Thursday, wipes out weekly gains. Crypto expert asks Ripple CTO how the stablecoin will benefit the XRP Ledger and native token XRP.
After the US close, it’s the Tokyo CPI
After the US close, it’s the Tokyo CPI, a reliable indicator of the national number and then the BoJ policy announcement. Tokyo CPI ex food and energy in Japan was a rise to 2.90% in March from 2.50%.