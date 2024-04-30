EUR/USD Current price: 1.0703
- German and EU Gross Domestic Product improved modestly in the first quarter of the year.
- United States Consumer Confidence is expected to have shrunk in April.
- EUR/USD maintains a neutral stance around the 1.0700 threshold as wait-and-see continues.
The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels around the 1.0700 mark as market players refrain from placing strong bets ahead of first-tier United States (US) events. Stocks trade mixed, with Asian indexes edging higher but European ones turning red ahead of Wall Street’s opening. The latter is set to end April with sharp losses despite an encouraging earnings season, as the focus remains on central banks.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is holding its monetary policy meeting and will unveil its decision on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged and deliver a hawkish message, hinting that rate cuts will still have to wait. The reasoning is backed by softer-than-anticipated growth-related figures and persistent inflation above the central bank’s goal.
Additionally, the macroeconomic calendar will be packed with employment figures. The US will release the ADP survey on private job creation, the JOLTS Job Openings report, and finally, the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. Concerns revolve around inflation, but it’s worth remembering that the Fed has a dual mandate to achieve maximum employment and keep prices stable. The labor market in the US has been relatively tight, which is good news on the one hand but, at the same time, implies higher inflationary risks.
European data released early on Tuesday has been generally positive. Germany reported that March Retail Sales were up 0.3% YoY and 1.8% MoM in March, much better than the February contraction. Also, the preliminary estimate of the Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) indicated a 0.2% annualized advance in the three months to March, better than 0.1% expected. Finally, the Eurozone Q1 GDP for the same period resulted at 0.3%, beating the 0.1% anticipated. Finally, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) held at 2.4% YoY in April.
The US Dollar found some near-term demand following the release of the Q1 Employment Cost Index, which unexpectedly rose to 1.2% from the previous 0.9%, another sign of hot inflationary pressures. The country will soon release the CB Consumer Confidence, foreseen in April at 104.0, down from 104.7 in March. Market conditions will turn thinner afterwards, ahead of the widespread Labor Day holiday on May 1.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is neutral. The daily chart shows a modest intraday decline, with EUR/USD standing a handful of pips below a bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA). The 100 and 200 SMAs lack clear directional strength but stand far above the shorter one, skewing the risk to the downside. Finally, the Momentum indicator advances but remains below its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stands directionless at around 45, suggesting absent buying interest.
EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing around a bearish 100 SMA and below the 20 and 200 SMAs. In the meantime, technical indicators continue seesawing around their midlines, grinding marginally lower, although they lack enough strength to confirm a new leg south. Bears can gain some traction if the pair falls below 1.0685, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.0685 1.0640 1.0600
Resistance levels: 1.0730 1.0775 1.0810
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin's closing price on Tuesday became the lowest since late February, confirming the downward trend and falling under March and April support and the psychologically important round level.