EUR/USD Forecast: Symmetrical triangle breakout awaited for fresh bullish impetus

- Renewed USD selling bias pushed EUR/USD to over one-week tops on Tuesday.
- The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen undermining the safe-haven USD.
- A sustained move beyond YTD tops will set the stage for further near-term gains.
The EUR/USD pair added to the previous day's modest gains and continued scaling higher through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The momentum was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar and pushed the pair to over one-week tops during the early European session. Hopes that the US pandemic relief package would be expanded added to the optimism over a Brexit deal and further boosted investors' confidence.
The US House of Representatives voted to increase stimulus payments to qualified Americans to $2,000 from $600 on Monday and sent the measure to the Senate for a vote. The development fueled expectations about an economic recovery and increased investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This was evident from the prevalent bullish trading sentiment around the global equity markets, which was seen as a key factor undermining demand for the safe-haven greenback.
Meanwhile, trading volumes are likely to remain thin during the holiday-shortened week. Moreover, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, either from the Eurozone or the US. This, in turn, leaves the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment. That said, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and US stimulus headlines might still infuse some volatility. This could eventually influence the pair and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight bounce reinforced a one-week-old ascending trend-line support and the subsequent move up favours bullish traders. The pair was now seen making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond another descending trend-line, which constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle. Some follow-through buying beyond YTD tops, around the 1.2270-75 region, will reaffirm the constructive outlook and pave the way for additional gains. The pair might then surpass the 1.2300 mark and aim to test the 1.2340 hurdle.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to find decent support near the 1.2200 mark (ascending trend-line). Sustained weakness below might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2130-25 congestion zone. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might negate the near-term positive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2100 mark, towards the next relevant bearish target, around the 1.2060-55 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD unable to run despite risk-on mood
Broad dollar’s weakness keeps GBP/USD afloat, but the pair struggles to extend gains beyond 1.3500. The euphoria over Brexit agreement before the end of transition period seemed to have faded amid concerns about the non-inclusion of the crucial services sector in the accord.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as US stimulus news weigh on Dollar
EUR/USD extends Monday’s recovery moves as bulls flirt with intraday high. US House passes $2,000 paycheck, turns down Trump’s veto over defense bill. Republicans eye blocking the heavy stimulus in Senate.
XAU/USD seems poised to climb back to $1900 mark
Gold attracted some dip-buying near two-week-old ascending trend-line amid weaker USD. Bullish technical set-up supports prospects for a move back towards the $1900 round-figure.
What’s the chance of new years week FX breakout?
We’ve finally made it to the last week of 2020. A coronavirus vaccine is the process of being rolled out, a Brexit agreement is in place and President Trump finally signed the stimulus bill into law.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.