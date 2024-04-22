- EUR/USD’s upside appears capped by 1.0700 so far.
- The Dollar traded with a mild upside bias.
- The ECB is still expected to cut rates in June.
A humble rebound in the US Dollar (USD) prompted EUR/USD to resume its bearish tone and shift its focus to the downside at the beginning of the new trading week.
The tepid advance in the Greenback followed investors’ re-assessment of the timing of a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), now anticipated to occur later than previously thought, possibly in September, although a move in July has not been utterly ruled out so far.
The continuation of the bullish sentiment in the US Dollar coincided with further range-bound trading in US yields across different timeframes and a consistent narrative regarding the divergence in monetary policy between the Fed and other G10 central banks, particularly the European Central Bank (ECB).
In this context, recent comments from Board members favoured the start of the bank’s easing cycle in June, with speculation running around three interest rate cuts (or 75 bps) for the remainder of the year. In contrast, the Fed is expected to reduce its interest rates for the first time in September, although a similar move at the July event should not be discarded just yet.
Looking ahead, the relatively lacklustre economic fundamentals in Euroland, combined with the resilience of the US economy, bolster expectations for a stronger Dollar in the medium term, especially considering the view that the ECB could surely start cutting rates before the Fed. In such a scenario, EUR/USD is anticipated to experience a more significant decline in the short term.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The breach of the 2024 low of 1.0601 (April 16) may signal a return to the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1), prior to the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023). Once this region is cleared, a potential visit to the 2023 bottom of 1.0448 (October 3) might start shaping up prior to the round milestone of 1.0400.
On the upside, EUR/USD is projected to find initial resistance at the crucial 200-day SMA of 1.0814, followed by the April high of 1.0885 (April 9), the March top of 1.0981 (March 8), and the weekly peak of 1.0998 (January 11), all before hitting the psychological barrier of 1.1000.
The 4-hour chart indicates that the bearish trend appears to have recovered some momentum. The initial support is at 1.0601, followed by 1.0516. In the other direction, the initial up-barrier is at 1.0690, ahead of 1.0756 and the 100-SMA at 1.0739. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed past 46.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0700 after US data
EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.0700 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed a strong increase in Durable Goods Orders, supporting the USD and making it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
USD/JPY refreshes 34-year high, attacks 155.00 as intervention risks loom
USD/JPY is renewing a multi-decade high, closing in on 155.00. Traders turn cautious on heightened risks of Japan's FX intervention. Broad US Dollar rebound aids the upside in the major. US Durable Goods data are next on tap.
Gold stays in consolidation above $2,300
Gold finds it difficult to stage a rebound midweek following Monday's sharp decline but manages to hold above $2,300. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the green above 4.6% after US data, not allowing the pair to turn north.
Worldcoin looks set for comeback despite Nvidia’s 22% crash Premium
Worldcoin price is in a better position than last week's and shows signs of a potential comeback. This development occurs amid the sharp decline in the valuation of the popular GPU manufacturer Nvidia.
Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out Premium
While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower – allowing for key data to have its say. This week's US figures are set to shape the Federal Reserve's decision next week – and the Bank of Japan may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration.