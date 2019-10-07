EUR/USD Forecast: Losing uptrend support as US-Sino talks seem set to fail

- EUR/USD has kicked off the week with minor gains.
- Reports that China is planning a limited offer to the US weighs on markets.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing that EUR/USD is on the edge of an uptrend support line.
Is China taking advantage of President Donald Trump's troubles? The world's second-largest economy has reportedly prepared the US an offer of a limited scope ahead of high-level trade talks on Thursday. According to Bloomberg, Beijing has skipped the sensitive topics of industrial planning and intellectual property ahead of negotiations in Washington.
Policymakers in China may see a weaker US administration that is ready to compromise. During the weekend, additional whistleblowers have considered stepping forward and providing vital information for Democrats' inquiry into the Ukraine-gate scandal. Opinion polls have shown growing support for impeaching the president, but probably far from convincing Republicans to abandon their standard-bearer.
Further revelations are likely this week, in the fast-moving political drama. If more Americans support ousting the president, markets may react. Currently, China may be acting in anticipation of compromises – Trump may seek to calm markets and improve his approval rating. The surprising American retreat from northern Syria – abandoning the Kurds and allowing Turkey to come in – may also be seen as a sign of weakness by China.
Worsening relations between the world's largest economies increase the chances of the Federal Reserve cutting rates later this month, and that may weigh on the Dollar. On the other hand, the risk-off sentiment sends investors to the safety of the Greenback. The American currency is losing ground to the yen, but gaining ground against risk currencies such as the Australian Dollar.
EUR/USD looking for clues
What about EUR/USD? The jury is still out, but perhaps data will help it take a decision – and that data is damp. German Factory Orders dropped by 0.6% and 6.7% in August. While the monthly figures have beaten expectations, the drop and the miss in the yearly figures weigh. The euro-zone Sentix Investor Confidence due out later today is expected to show another deterioration in business sentiment.
Apart from that figure, the economic calendar is light. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, will speak late in the day, but he will likely refrain from addressing monetary policy. Late on Friday, Powell reiterated that the US economy is "in a good place."
The world's most powerful central banker spoke after the US Non-Farm Payrolls report for September was mixed. The economy gained 136,000 jobs, but revisions to previous months added 45,000 positions. Wage growth disappointed with 0% monthly and 2.9% yearly, while the Unemployment Rate the Underemployment Rate dropped to new lows. Markets are expecting a rate cut later this month, but it is far from a done deal.
See Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD is trading alongside an uptrend support line that has accompanied it since the beginning of the month. Break or bounce? Other indicators are mixed. While momentum is pointing to the upside, EUR/USD was rejected at the 100 Simple Moving Average.
Resistance awaits at 1.10, which is not only a round number but also capped the pair twice in recent days. Further up, 1.1025 was a swing high in late September. It is followed by 1.1075, which held it down earlier last month, and then by 1.1115.
Support awaits at 1.0965, which separated ranges in recent weeks. It is followed by 1.0926, which was a double bottom. Next, we find 1.0905, which provided support in late September, and finally, the 2019 low of 1.0879.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leans lower amid weak German data, trade concerns
EUR/USD kicks off the new week on the back foot, falling toward 1.0950. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD drops below amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD has lost dropped below 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside
Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.
Forex Today: China limits scope for talks, EU skeptical on Brexit, and Trump's troubles mount
Market sentiment is somewhat damp after reports that China intends to limit the scope of a trade deal with the US. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington later this week.
Gold refreshes session lows, around $1500 mark
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour.