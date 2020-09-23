EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1657
- Fed’s chief Powell urged Congress for fiscal support in his second day of testimony.
- Markit preliminary September PMIs showed slowing business activity mainly in the services sector.
- EUR/USD is trading near a fresh two-month low and poised to extend the slump.
The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1650, a fresh two-month low as speculative interest kept adding dollar’s longs. Data released this Wednesday was mixed but showed that economic growth remains sluggish. The preliminary estimates of the Markit PMIs showed that services output n the Union fell into contraction territory, with the EU index printing at 47.6 from 50.5 in August. Manufacturing activity was mixed across the Union, although the index improved from 51.7 to 53.7. In the US, on the other hand, business activity remained in expansion territory, although services growth was softer than anticipated.
Further fueling dollar’s demand, Wall Street was unable to hold on to pre-opening gains and turned red. Federal Reserve Chair’s Jerome Powell testified again before Congress, and alongside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that they are studying ways to provide additional support to small businesses without entering into details. As he did on Tuesday, Powell urged for fiscal support.
This Thursday, Germany will publish the IFO Business Climate, foreseen at 93.8 from 92.6 previously. The US will release Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 18, while Powell and Mnuchin will testify before the Senate Banking Committee.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair ends Wednesday trading below the 1.1700 level, maintaining its bearish bias despite being oversold. The 4-hour chart shows that the Momentum indicator has bounced from oversold readings, but also that it holds well into negative levels. The RSI indicator, in the meantime, consolidates near oversold readings, as the pair develops well below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining a sharp bearish slope below the larger ones. Further declines are to be expected on a break below 1.1660, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.1620 1.1580 1.1530
Resistance levels: 1.1685 1.1725 1.1760
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls at key support juncture, eyes on 38.2 % correction
AUD/USD has been in the hands of the bears all the way to a critical support area and the focus now is on the correction pertaining to the USD. The focus is now on whether the US dollar gives back some ground before completing a 5-wave technical move to the upside.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
USD/JPY: Rally continues amid appetite for the greenback
The Japanese economy is showing signs of a turnaround, according to BOJ’s Kuroda. US Treasury yields remained mute amid growth concerns and coronavirus vaccine’s hopes.
Venezuela looking to legalize Bitcoin mining
Citizens of Venezuela will be able to mine Bitcoin, build mining rigs, import them and transact with them freely. Anyone interested in any of these actions will need to obtain a license.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.