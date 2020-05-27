EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0998
- EU budget proposed by the European Commission will be worth €1.1 trillion.
- US indexes at their highest in almost three months amid persistent optimism.
- EUR/USD holding on to positive ground, but struggling to extend gains.
The shared currency jumped against its American rival to a fresh multi-week high of 1.1030, boosted by headlines indicating that the EU Commission is proposing a 750 billion euro recovery fund. Also, the next EU budget proposed by the European Commission will be worth €1.1 trillion and will include the coronavirus recovery fund, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Equities are up, with US futures poised to extend its Tuesday’s rally as it trades at levels not seen in almost three months. In this scenario, seems unlikely that the dollar could gather strength.
The macroeconomic calendar had little to offer throughout the European session, while the US published the MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended May 22, which were up by 2.7%. Later today, the country will publish the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for May, foreseen at -47 from -53 previously.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1000 ahead of the US opening as the greenback is seeing some demand. The short-term picture supports further advances, as, in the 4-hour chart, it has met buyers around its 20 SMA, which slowly gains upward traction. Furthermore, technical indicators turned firmly higher well into positive levels, maintaining its positive momentum near overbought levels. The pair would need to surpass the mentioned daily high now to confirm a new leg north, although if it losses the 1.0960 support, bulls will get discouraged and the pair would be at risk of a steeper decline.
Support levels: 1.0960 1.0925 1.0890
Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1065 1.1100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.
Altcoin offensive for market share
Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.
Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1700 mark. A combination of factors kept a lid on the commodity's early attempted recovery move...
WTI tumbles more than 5% toward $32.00
WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke to the downside and lost 4% in a few minutes, falling to $32.10, the lowest level since last Friday. The price is losing almost $2.