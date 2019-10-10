EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1022
- German August trade surplus came in below expected at €18.1B.
- September US core inflation confirmed at 2.4% when compared to a year earlier.
- EUR/USD bullish in the short-term and heading toward the 1.1110/20 price zone.
The EUR/USD pair has advanced to a fresh 3-week high of 1.1033, holding nearby ahead of Wall Street’s opening. The intraday rally was in part triggered by US-China trade-related news, following headlines indicating that US President Trump is willing to grant some concessions to China to reach a deal, although it’s hard to consider news positive. The markets are all about positioning and caution ahead of official news.
The market is ignoring negative data coming from both shores of the Atlantic. In the EU, Germany released its August Trade Balance, which posted a smaller-than-expected surplus of €18.1B vs the previous €20.5B. The US, on the other hand, released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended October 4, which came in better-than-anticipated at 210K, and the final version of September inflation, with the core annual CPI resulting at 2.4% as expected, although the monthly figure missed by raising just 0.1%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is currently trading around 1.1020, stuck to the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has advanced above all of its moving averages, with the larger ones maintaining their bearish slopes, although the 20 SMA is now advancing and trying to surpass the 100 SMA, reflecting the increased buying interest. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold near their daily highs well into positive ground, but their bullish strength is limited. The immediate resistance is 1.1045, the level to surpass to confirm further gains heading into the weekend.
Support levels: 1.1000 1.0960 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1045 1.1080 1.1120
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.10 after US inflation, amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.10 as US-Sino news provide contradictory headlines ahead of high-level talks. US Core CPI met expectations with 2.4% YoY. The ECB minutes showed opposition to QE.
GBP/USD holds onto gains as Johnson meets Varadkar for critical talks
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.225. UK PM Johnson and his Irish counterpart Varadkar are meeting in an attempt to salvage a Brexit deal. UK GDP disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in August.
USD/JPY advances to session highs above 107.50 as US-China trade talks kick off
10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield rises on Thursday. Annual core inflation in the US came in at 2.4% in September. US Dollar Index consolidates daily losses below the 99 mark.
Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon
The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.
Gold: The metal breaks below the 1,500 handle after US CPI, eyes on trade
The yellow metal is trading below the 100 and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) while challenging the 1,500 mark. A break below $1,500 a troy once can expose the 1,490 swing low.