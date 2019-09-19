EUR/USD Current price: 1.1065
- US data generally encouraging, market players ignoring it.
- EUR/USD unable to find a clear direction, but risk skewed to the upside.
The EUR/USD pair is trading higher this Monday, pressuring weekly tops, although lacking clear directional strength. The pair recovered after bottoming at 1.1013 post-Fed’s decision, now trading around 1.1070. So far, the weekly high has been set at 1.1086. The market seems to have finished digesting the Fed’s hawkish rate cut, which gave a slight advantage to the greenback. The shared currency, on the other hand, is finding support in a better market mood, and news indicating that France will introduce some fiscal stimulus.
The EU released this Thursday it’s July Current Account, which was up to €20.55B seasonally adjusted, slightly better than anticipated. The US has just unveiled Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 13, which came in at 208K better than the 213K expected, although the previous week was upwardly revised by 2,000 to 206K. The Current Account posted a larger-than-anticipated deficit of $128.2B in Q2, while the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey beat the market’s expectation by printing 12, although below the previous 16.8. Pending of release is the Existing Home Sales report for August.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is offering a neutral-to-positive stance, as, in the 4 hours chart, it is again trading within moving averages, with the 20 and 100 SMA converging below the current level and the 200 SMA at around the mentioned weekly high. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold in positive territory, but lack directional strength. The mentioned 200 SMA has contained the post-ECB rally, being an immediate resistance ahead of the 1.1120 price zone. The downside seems well limited by intraday buyers aligned around the 1.1000/10 price zone.
Support levels: 1.1045 1.1005 1.0960
Resistance levels: 1.1085 1.1120 1.1160
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery amid hopes for fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD has risen above the 1.1050 area as both ECB officials and the French finance minister talk about introducing fiscal stimulus. The US dollar its Fed-related gains.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2450 after the BOE left rates unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, down from the highs amid the Brexit impasse. The BOE left its interest rates unchanged in a unanimous vote. The bank stated that it assumes a smooth Brexit.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market – or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.
Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide
The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term.