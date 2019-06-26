EUR/USD Current price: 1.1360
- US Fed officials hinted a 25 bps “preventive” rate cut.
- EUR/USD stuck around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run.
The EUR/USD pair eased within familiar levels at the beginning of the day, as the greenback received some demand following comments from Fed’s officials, suggesting that the central bank will cut by 25 basis points as a preventive measure, without changing its decision of reducing the balance sheet. In fact, James Bullard, head of St. Louis Fed, said that he believes a 50 bps cut would be “overdone.” His comments were quite impressive considering he is a well-known dove. Chief Powell also dampened hopes that the central bank will deliver an aggressive rate cut, by saying that he favors acting preemptively, and indicating that the outlook of the FOMC “remains favorable.”
Dollar gains were limited, with the EUR/USD pair stabilizing around 1.1360 during European trading hours, amid the lack of relevant data released in the Union and ahead of US macroeconomic data. The country just released Durable Goods Orders, which came in mixed as the main figure decreased by 1.3%, far worse than the 0.2% advance expected, although the Non-defense ex-aircraft orders increased by 0.4% vs. the 0.1% expected. The country also released April Wholesale Inventories, which were better than anticipated, increasing by just 0.4% MoM.
The EUR/USD pair holds mute at around pre-news levels ahead of Wall Street’s opening, hovering just above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily rally. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing below a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have turned flat around their mid-lines and after correcting extreme overbought conditions, indicating that selling interest receded somehow. The risk of a downward move is quite limited as long as the pair remains above the 1.1325 area, where it has the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 1.1320 1.1280 1.1245
Resistance levels: 1.1375 1.1415 1.1460
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY sticks to gains near 107.70, looks to snap 7-day losing streak
Following the sharp upsurge witnessed during the European trading hours, the USD/JPY pair has gone into a consolidation phase and is now moving in a relatively tight range in the upper half of its daily trading range.
EIA: Crude inventories decreased by 12.8 million barrels, WTI inches closer to $60
In its weekly petroleum report for the week ending June 21, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that the commercial crude oil inventories in the United States decreased by 12.8 million barrels from the previous week.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.