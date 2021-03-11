The ECB kept the size of its EUR 1.85 trillion pandemic bond buying program, ut pledged to step up government bond purchases in the next few months to stem the sharp rise in bond yields and help support the economy. USD resumed its selloff both the DOW and S&P hit new highs, while Nasdaq is breaking above a key trendline resistance of 12980, now facing crucial resistance at 13120/30. All eyes shift to the 30-year US govt bond auction for clues on foreign demand for longer debt maturities.
The BOC offered few hints about what's coming next while holding rates steady. There was some speculation they could dial down the bloated QE program but most were waiting for new forecasts in April anyway. There's no doubt those forecasts will be better as the BOC acknowledged in its statement that the economy has been more resilient and said Q1 GDP will likely be positive. CAD initially slumped on no changes to QE but later rallied to finish near the best levels of the day on USD weakness, commodity strength and risk appetite. The risk is that's not enough of yields rise.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1980 after ECB’s boost
The ECB pushed the shared currency higher after announcing a “significant” increase in the pace of bonds buying. Records in Wall Street further undermined dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound
Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.
Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact
Binance Coin price broke out of a continuation pattern in the last few hours, surging by more than 12%. The gains were quickly erased after BNB got rejected at a crucial resistance barrier. Regardless, the recent erratic price behavior does not negate the bullish outlook.
SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS
Shares in SOS continue to struggle, having retreated from highs of nearly $16 in February. Shares in SOS are currently trading at $6.40 up 1.2% in Thursday's regular session.