Global stocks continued their recovery as investors have rushed to buy the dip. Futures tied to the Dow Jones and S&P 500 have risen by more than 0.50%. If this trend continues, it will be the first weekly gain since March. The same situation happened in Europe, where the German DAX and CAC 40 rose by almost 1%. Some of the top movers in the pre-market session were Kraft Heinz, Medtronic, and Centene, which fell by over 5%. Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and DXC Technology rose by more than 15% after these firms reported strong results. Other top gainers were firms like Dell and Ulta Beauty.
The price of crude oil jumped sharply as the EU continued to debate measures to ban Russia’s crude oil. While many countries support the measure, a small group of them have opposed the measure citing the vast amount that they buy from the country. Meanwhile, oil prices rose even after a sharp decline in China’s industrial output. According to the country’s statistics agency, industrial profits declined by 8.5% in April compared to the same period in 2021. The contraction piles pressure on the government after it has implemented Covid-zero strategies.
The Japanese yen moved sideways as investors reacted to the latest inflation data from Tokyo. According to the country’s statistics agency, the headline CPI declined from 2.5% in April to 2.4% in May. Excluding the volatile food and energy, core CPI remained unchanged at 1.9% during the month. These numbers show that the country’s inflation has topped. The other important economic numbers showed that Australia’s retail sales rose by 0.9% in April as people invested in food and personal effects.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY pair remained in a tight range after the latest Japan inflation numbers. The pair is trading at 127, where it has been in the past few days. It has also moved slightly below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The pair has also formed a small symmetrical triangle pattern. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to the neutral point at 50 while the momentum indicator has tilted upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely have a bearish breakout as sellers target the key support at 126.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined slightly as the US dollar crawled back. The pair is trading at 1.0700, which is along the 25-day moving average. The pair has formed a sliding double-top pattern whose chin is at 1.0646 while the pair has moved below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD have pointed downwards. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the support at 1.0650.
NZD/USD
The NZDUSD pair rose to a high of 0.6520, which was the highest level since May 9th. This price is significantly higher than this month’s low of 0.6220. On the four-hour chart, the pair rose above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The MACD has moved above the neutral level while the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) has moved upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 0.6600.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays in the lower half of its daily range but continues to trade above 1.0700 in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.9% in April as expected, making it difficult for the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2600 as dollar struggles to find demand
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.2600 and remains on track to end the week in positive territory. The greenback struggles to attract investors after the data from the US showed that PCE inflation softened in April.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $1,850
Gold has lost its traction in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a modest rebound on the US PCE inflation data, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 support expands with Binance and Kraken welcoming the airdrop, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA fork proposal has passed with 65.5% votes, Revival Plan 2 in action without algorithmic stablecoin UST. LUNA price could wipe out losses incurred by holders in the colossal crash of LUNC and UST.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!