Goldman advances 4% after making correct call on 50 bps Fed cut

- Goldman Sachs stock advances 4% on Thursday.
- Fed's 50 bps cut on Wednesday has rallied stocks severely.
- CEO David Solomon was pushing the 50 bps stance before it was the common view.
- Market appears to like Goldman's exit from consumer business.
Goldman Sachs (GS) is a primary winner of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday in more ways than one. While many other analysts were expecting 25 bps, Goldman kept reasoning toward a 50 bps cut and was proved right.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hit another all-time high on Thursday after the index rose 1.5% by the afternoon. The NASDAQ surged an astounding 3%.
Goldman Sachs: Right on the money
After taking his bruises from a head-down rush into the consumer banking sphere before deciding to bow out this year, Goldman CEO David Solomon is looking better.
Goldman has been divesting itself of some large business interests this month, and Solomon and other analysts at Goldman were right on the money with their bet on a 50 bps cut from the Fed on Wednesday.
While most analysts thought that the Fed would seek to calm markets by a more conservative 25 bps cut, Solomon was being quoted a week earlier with statements pushing the 50 bps line. At the time, CME Group data showed that 50 bps was the minority view, garnering a roughly one-third chance of happening.
On September 11, Solomon told CNBC announcers that 50 bps would send a better message to the market due to falling Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures throughout the summer. In early September, the August NFP missed consensus, and prior figures for June and July were revised down sharply.
“There’s a case to be made for 50 based on more softening in the labor market,” Solomon said in the CNBC interview, admitting at the time that there was only a 30% chance of the Fed copying his logic.
But The Wall Street Journal’s Nick Timiraos, often called “The Fed Whisperer”, said last Friday that it was really a tossup between 25 and 50 bps.
On Tuesday, JPMorgan (JPM) was said to be in discussions with Apple (AAPL) to assume operations of the technology company’s credit card offering that was formerly managed by Goldman.
The report says that the bank is looking to assume the venture by paying less than the $17 billion worth of outstanding balances and changing some of Apple’s stipulations. Apple had announced it was parting ways with Goldman late last year on the joint venture.
This comes after Goldman was said to be selling its loans to General Motors (GM) credit card holders to Barclays for about $2 billion. Goldman will take a pretax $400 million loss on the transaction. The market seems to love the slimmed down investment bank returning to its primary focus on M&A, as well as wealth management and advisory services.
Goldman Sachs stock chart
Goldman is trading back up above the psychologically important $500 level. The all-time high of $517.26 from July 31 beckons for a further rally. Support comes at $491, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the prior historical support at $471.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also shows a bullish crossover, which could mean that a new all-time high is in the offing.
GS daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1150 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD pulls away from the daily high it set near 1.1200 and trades below 1.1150 on Thursday. The upbeat data from the US helps the USD limit its losses but the improving risk mood allows the pair to hold its ground in the American session.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3250 after BoE-inspired rally
GBP/USD loses its bullish momentum and retreats below 1.3250 after touching its highest level since March 2022 above 1.3300 with the immediate reaction to the BoE's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5%. In the US, weekly Jobless Claims declined to 219K.
Gold maintains the upward pressure near $2,600
Following a pullback in the early American session, Gold regains its traction and trades decisively higher on the day at around $2,580. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.7%, supporting XAU/USD in the Fed aftermath.
Bitcoin extends gains after Fed cut interest rate
Bitcoin extends recent gains and trades above $62,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, following a 2.4% increase the previous day after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points.
BoE expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 5% as price pressures persist
After a close call in August, the Bank of England’s September interest rate decision is keenly awaited for fresh cues on the bank’s future policy action and the pace of its bond sales.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.